Kerala: Consumer Court Recognizes Resort's Negligence, Grants Rs 2 Crore Compensation To Bereaved Parents

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: The consumer court has awarded a record-breaking compensation of Rs 2 crore to a father and mother who tragically lost their two children in an accident at Adventure Resort. This is the highest amount of compensation ever awarded in the state since the inception of the Consumer Protection Act. The verdict emphasized that the failure to provide adequate security at the resort was the cause of the heartbreaking loss suffered by PV Prakashan and Vanaja from Amballur.

The life of Prakash and Vanaja turned upside down in October 2020. The family, including Prakash, his wife, and two sons, Nithin and Mithun, went to Karandi Valley Adventure and Agrotourism

in Pune. His two sons drowned to death during the tour. Prakash stated, " My two children and my wife used to be very happy. That's why we could never understand what happened. We can never be happy like other people. Even if a part of our body is gone, we don't feel so much pain."

Neither the resort staff nor the Pune police showed even common courtesy to a father who had lost his two sons. In response, Prakashan and Vanaja decided to approach the Consumer Disputes Redressal Court, seeking compensation for the accident caused by the negligence of the resort management.

The court has awarded a compensation of Rs 1.99 crore along with court costs, marking the highest compensation granted under the Consumer Protection Act of 2019. Prakash and Vanaja stated that no other parents should endure a similar tragedy.