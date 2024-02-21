From Sachin Tendulkar To Rashid Khan: Cricket Stars Wish Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma On Birth Of Second Child

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have welcomed their second child, as shared by the actress on her Instagram page. The newborn, a baby boy named Akaay, was born on February 15th. The couple, who already have a three-year-old daughter, Vamika, received a myriad of warm wishes from fellow cricketers, marking the joyous occasion.

