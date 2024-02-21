Miscreants Attack Journalist’S House In Bengaluru, Investigation Underway

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The residence of a private channel reporter in Muddinapally, Bengaluru, became the target of an unsettling attack on February 18. The incident unfolded late at night when two unidentified individuals approached the journalist's home and initiated a confrontation with the family, hurling abusive language at them.

The assailants, identified as Sukha and accomplice(s), arrived at the reporter Tejas Pujari's residence around 11:45 PM, where they first rang the doorbell. In response to the inquiry by Tejas Pujari's wife, they launched a barrage of verbal abuse. Subsequently, they continued their aggressive behaviour by repeatedly ringing the doorbell and even molesting the mother when she approached the door.

Gangadhar, Tejas Pujari's father, who was present at the scene, intervened and confronted the miscreants, leading to further verbal altercations. However, the situation escalated rapidly when more individuals, estimated to be around 15 to 20, arrived at the scene to support the assailants. The journalist's family was then subjected to threats, with the miscreants allegedly issuing a chilling warning of dire consequences within a week.

The aggrieved family reported the incident, prompting action from the authorities. A case was swiftly registered at the Jnanabharati police station, with the main accused identified as Chandan Gowda, Nagaraju, and Santhosh. The trio, along with other unidentified individuals, are facing charges of intimidation and threatening behaviour.

Currently, the police are actively pursuing the investigation, aiming to apprehend the absconding suspects and ensure justice for the affected family.