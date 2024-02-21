Who Was Fali S Nariman, The Jurist Who Stood Up To Indira Gandhi? All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Eminent jurist and senior advocate Fali S Nariman passed away at the age of 95, leaving behind a legacy marked by his unwavering commitment to civil rights and secularism. An illustrious figure in the legal arena, Nariman's demise is a loss to the legal fraternity and the nation. Let's delve into the life and achievements of this distinguished Constitutional expert.

Who was Fali S Nariman?

Fali S Nariman, a Senior Supreme Court Lawyer and former Rajya Sabha MP, began his legal journey after graduating from the Government Law College, Mumbai. Notably, he served as the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) in the Bombay High Court before relocating to Delhi during the Indira Gandhi era.

Eminent jurist Fali S Nariman passes away

Contributions and recognitions:

Recipient of the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 1991 and Padma Vibhushan in 2007, Nariman's contributions extended beyond national boundaries. He was honored with the Gruber Prize of Justice and served as the President of the Bar Association of India from 1991 to 2010.

Nariman's global impact was evident through his role as the President of the International Council for Commercial Arbitration and his appointment as the Vice-Chairman of the Internal Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce in 1989.

Stood up against Emergency and NJAC:

Nariman's principled stand against the Emergency declared by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi showcased his commitment to democratic values. Notably, he resigned from the post of Additional Solicitor General in protest. Later in his career, Nariman argued vehemently against the National Judicial Appointment Commission (NJAC), emphasizing the preservation of judicial independence.

Collegium system and legal critique:

Instrumental in the evolution of the collegium system for appointing judges, Nariman, while supportive of its inception, later became a vocal critic. He advocated for a more inclusive approach in the selection process, suggesting the involvement of the entire Supreme Court bench.

Key legal battles and landmark cases:

Nariman's legal acumen was showcased in landmark cases such as the 'Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association vs Union of India, 1993,' which led to the establishment of the collegium system. He also appeared in the TMA Pai case, defining the scope of minority rights under Article 30 of the Constitution.

Legacy of legal representation:

Nariman's legacy includes securing bail for the late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha in 2014, a testament to his legal prowess and dedication to justice.

