Rose Oil Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends Analysis, Key Players And Forecast 2024-2032

Rose Oil Market Report 2024-2032

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled“Rose Oil Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How big is the rose oil market?

The global rose oil market size reached US$ 2.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.82% during 2024-2032.

Global Rose Oil Market Trends:

The increasing consumer demand for sustainably sourced and produced ingredients, encouraging manufacturers to focus on more on sustainable agriculture practices, ethical sourcing, and traceability, is favoring the market growth. Furthermore, the development of advanced extraction techniques, such as supercritical carbon dioxide extraction to increase yield and purity while preserving the oil's therapeutic properties, is supporting the market growth. In addition to this, the rising integration of blockchain technology to provide transparent supply chain management while ensuring the ethical sourcing and authenticity of rose oil is providing a thrust to the market growth.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Rose Oil Industry:

Increasing Product Demand in the Cosmetics and Skincare Industry:

The widespread utilization of rose oil in the cosmetics and skincare industry due to its fragrance and therapeutic properties is one of the major factors bolstering the market growth. In line with this, the rising product adoption in formulations for skin rejuvenation and hydration, owing to its ability to offer antioxidant benefits, improve skin texture, and exhibit anti-inflammatory properties, is catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the ongoing shift in consumer preference for natural and organic products, encouraging cosmetic companies to incorporate natural ingredients in their products, is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the increasing incorporation of rose oil in the luxury beauty sector to enhance the appeal and efficacy of products is providing a thrust to the market growth.

Growing Popularity of Aromatherapy and Wellness:

The growing emphasis on natural and holistic health practices is a major factor boosting the market growth. Moreover, the increasing popularity of aromatherapy, which utilizes essential oils for therapeutic benefits, such as relieving stress, anxiety, and other health issues, is favoring the market growth. In line with this, the rising adoption of rose oil, due to its calming and emotionally uplifting properties, is providing a considerable boost to the market growth. Besides this, the increasing consumer investment in mental health and wellness, leading to the integration of essential oils into daily routines through diffusers, personal care products, or therapeutic massages, is enhancing the market growth.

Rising Product Expansion in Food and Beverage (F&B) Applications:

The increasing adoption of rose oil in the F&B industry due to its distinctive flavor and aroma is a major factor bolstering the market growth. In line with this, the rising product utilization as an ingredient in gourmet cooking, confectionery, and beverages, is fueling the market growth. Along with this, the growing exploration of culinary traditions and the rising popularity of floral flavors, leading to increased use of rose oil in innovative culinary applications, is boosting the market growth. Additionally, the widespread product incorporation in the beverage industry for crafting botanical-infused spirits and non-alcoholic beverages is providing a thrust to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

.Alteya Organics LLC

.Berje Inc.

.Ernesto Ventós S.A.

.Firmenich SA

.Givaudan SA

.International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

.MANE SA

.Robertet SA

.Sigma-Aldrich Inc. (Merck KGaA)

.Symrise

Rose Oil Market Report Segmentation:

By Source:

.Rosa Damascena

.Rosa Centifolia

.Others

Rosa Damascena represented the largest segment due to its superior fragrance quality and extensive use in premium perfumery and cosmetics.

By Product:

.Organic

.Conventional

Conventional accounted for the largest market share due to its established cultivation methods and higher yield rates, making it more accessible and cost-effective compared to organic variants.

By Distribution Channel:

.Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

.Specialty Stores

.Online Stores

.Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online stores, and others.

By Application:

.Fragrance and Cosmetics

.Pharmaceuticals

.Food and Beverages

.Others

Fragrance and cosmetics represented the largest segment due to the high demand for natural and aromatic ingredients in beauty products.

Regional Insights:

.North America

.Asia-Pacific

.Europe

.Latin America

.Middle East and Africa

Europe's dominance in the rose oil market is attributed to its enhanced cultivation and processing of roses, coupled with a strong consumer base for luxury cosmetics and fragrances.

Key Highlights of the Report:

.Market Performance (2018-2023)

.Market Outlook (2024-2032)

.Market Trends

.Market Drivers and Success Factors

.Impact of COVID-19

.Value Chain Analysis

.Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

