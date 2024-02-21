Network Detection And Response (NDR) Market Size To Worth USD 6.44 Billion By 2030 | With A 15% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market

The Exactitude Consultancy Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Report – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2030

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Report Overview

The global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market is anticipated to grow from USD 2.42 Billion in 2023 to USD 6.44 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.

Network detection and response (NDR) systems use machine learning and data analytics to identify cyber-attacks on business networks. These technologies create normal behavior models by continually evaluating network north/south traffic that spans the corporate perimeter, as well as east/west lateral traffic, and then utilize these models to detect aberrant or suspicious traffic patterns. In addition to issuing alarms, NDR systems should have incident response features. This might involve automatically changing firewall rules to prevent suspicious traffic or granting capabilities to help in incident investigation and threat hunting.

The majority of cyberattacks take place via the network, which is both beneficial and terrible for defenders. On the one hand, network-level defenses can identify and neutralize network-based threats. On the other hand, the complexity and scope of an ordinary organization's network, as well as the increasing sophistication of cyber threat actors, can make distinguishing assaults from regular traffic challenging. Traditional signature-based detection systems are frequently unsuccessful against current threats, leading to a false sense of security inside businesses. NDR security solutions give enterprises an extra layer of network-level security and threat

Click Here to Download Free Sample Copy:

#request-a-sample

The qualitative report on the“Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market offers an in-depth examination of the current trends, latest expansions, conditions, market size, various drivers, limitations, and key players along with their profile details. The Network Detection and Response (NDR) market report offers the historical data for 2018 to 2023 and also makes available the forecast data from the year 2024 to 2030 which is based on revenue. With the help of all this information research reports help the Market contributors to expand their market positions. With the benefit of all these explanations, this market research report recommends a business strategy for present market participants to strengthen their role in the market. This report analyzes the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic on the Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market from a Global and Regional perspective.

Top Key Players are covered in the Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Report:

Cisco Systems, Palo Alto Networks, Darktrace, FireEye, ExtraHop Networks, Vectra AI, RSA, Symantec, Trend Micro, Rapid7, Splunk, Fidelis Cybersecurity

Recent Developments:

October 18, 2023: IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced the signing of three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with three entities engaged with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to advance and accelerate innovation in AI, semiconductor and quantum technology for India. This body of work will aim to accelerate India's comprehensive national strategy for AI, strengthen efforts to be self-reliant in semiconductors and advance its National Quantum Mission.

September 21, 2023: Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) and Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK), the cybersecurity and observability leader, today announced a definitive agreement under which Cisco intends to acquire Splunk for $157 per share in cash, representing approximately $28 billion in equity value. Upon close of the acquisition, Splunk President and CEO Gary Steele will join Cisco's Executive Leadership Team reporting to Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins.

Market Segment Analysis:

The Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Report provides a preliminary review of the industry, definitions, classifications, and enterprise chain shape. Market analysis is furnished for the worldwide markets which include improvement tendencies, hostile view evaluation, and key regions development. Development policies and plans are discussed, and manufacturing strategies and fee systems are also analyzed.

Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market by Type, Value (USD Billion)

Cloud Based

On Premises

Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market by End User, Value (USD Billion)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market by Region Value (USD Billion)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis:

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

North America accounted for the largest market in the Network Detection and Response (NDR) market. It accounted for 36% of the worldwide market value. North America, being one of the technologically most advanced regions in the world, has become a prime target for cybercriminals, so strong cybersecurity measures are required. Organizations are investing in advanced threat detection and response solutions as a result of the growing attack surface created by the adoption of digital technologies, cloud services, and connected devices. Growing enterprise awareness of the value of proactive threat detection is one of the main factors propelling the North American NDR market's expansion. Organizations are realizing that they need real-time monitoring and response capabilities because sophisticated cyber threats can often be defeated by traditional security measures alone. The NDR market fits in nicely with the changing cybersecurity needs of organizations because of its emphasis on rapid incident response, anomaly detection, and continuous network monitoring.

For The Full Report Click here:

Key Features of the Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market

Incident Detection: Identifies anomalies and patterns in network traffic to detect security incidents before they escalate.

Threat Investigation: Tracks network traffic and patterns and shares this information with security analysts, who can use it to investigate incidents.

Threat Intelligence: Collects and analyzes threat data from inside and outside of your organization and allows you to share this threat intelligence with other security products, so you can get the most value out of these products.

Security Alerts: Provides security alerts that give you insights into your organization's security posture and the threats you face.

Threat Prevention: Works with your firewall and other security tools and technologies to block suspicious network traffic that can lead to data breaches.

Table of contents:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Market Drivers Product Research, and Research Objectives Scope Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – Basic Information of Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market

Chapter 3: Displaying Market Dynamics – Drivers, Trends, and Challenges of Network Detection and Response (NDR)

Chapter 4: Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Factor Analysis Presentation Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL Analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Display by Type, End-User, and County 2024-2030

Chapter 6: Assessment of Major Manufacturers in Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Comprising Competitive Landscape, and Company Profiles

Chapter 7: To evaluate the Market by segments, countries, and manufacturers, with revenue share and sales by main countries for these different regions.

Chapters 8 and 9: Appendix, Methodology, and Data Source Display

Conclusion: All findings and estimates are provided at the end of the Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market report. It also includes key drivers and opportunities along with regional analysis. The segment analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

Threats Network Detection and Response (NDR) Solutions Identify

Unmanaged Internet of Things (IoT) and operational technology (OT) devices

Unknown or unidentified network systems

Insider threats

Lateral movement

Command-and-control (C2) activity

Malicious network traffic flows and patterns

Malware

Ransomware

Brute force attacks

Social engineering

Data theft and manipulation

Risky behaviors (like providing remote access to endpoints, sharing user accounts, etc.)

Significant Features and Key Highlights of the Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Reports:

– Detailed overview of The Network Detection and Response (NDR) market.

– Changing market dynamics of the industry.

– In-depth market breakdown by Type, Application, etc.

– Historic, existing, and predictable market size in terms of extent and worth.

– Recent manufacturing trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of The Network Detection and Response (NDR) market.

– Approaches to significant performers and product help.

– Prospective and niche sectors/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market report gives answers to the following:

What guidelines are followed by key performers to contest this Covid-19 condition?

What are the important matters drivers, opportunities, challenges, and dangers of the market?

will face surviving?

Which are the essential market players in the Network Detection and Response (NDR) industry?

What is the forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the global market for the duration of the forecast period (2024-2030)?

What could be the anticipated value of the Network Detection and Response (NDR) marketplace during the forecast period?

Read our Other Related Reports:

Security And Vulnerability Management Software Market

Cloud-based Payroll Software Market

Project Management Software Market

Database Security Market

Network Detection and Response (NDR)

Customized services available on this report:

20% free customization.

Five countries can be added according to your choice.

Free customization for up to 40 hours.

After-sales support for 1 year from the date of delivery.

Thanks for reading this article...!! you can also customize this report to get select chapters or region-wise coverage with regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe.

About Us:

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Contact:

Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+1 704-266-3234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn