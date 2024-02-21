Plant-Based Beverage Market Soars To $22.4 Billion By 2026, Fueled By Health Consciousness And Vegan Trends, Reveals AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATE, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Plant-Based Beverage Market by Source, Type, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,” the plant-based beverage market size was valued at $13.5 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $22.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Health benefits associated with plant-based milk, which is high in micro- and macronutrients and low in fat and cholesterol, drive the market growth.

Increasing fitness concerns and a growing trend of veganism contribute to the demand for plant-based beverages.

The rise in the number of lactose intolerant individuals and those seeking dairy alternatives due to health consciousness boost the market.

Challenges:

Factors such as the increased cost of raw materials due to unpredictable weather conditions and high production costs are identified as challenges for market growth.

Growing demand for dairy alternatives by health-conscious consumers presents opportunities for market expansion.

The frequent introduction of new flavors and varieties is expected to provide opportunities for the plant-based beverage market.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented based on source (fruits, nuts, rice, soy, others), type (RTD tea & coffee, plant-based milk, juices), and distribution channels (hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online).

Among sources, fruits generated the highest revenue, but nuts sources are expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Plant-based milk was the most prominent segment in 2018, but the "others" segment is expected to witness notable growth.

Specialty stores were the leading distribution channel in 2018, with online channels expected to witness the fastest growth.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific and North America accounted for the maximum share in the global market in 2018 and are expected to remain dominant.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR, driven by the adoption of veganism among consumers in the region.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively impacted the food service equipment market, primarily due to the significant dependence on the hospitality sector, which experienced shutdowns and restrictions.

Development in the hospitality industry is expected to drive the food service equipment market. Factors such as business-related travel, urban population growth, and the rise in food joints contribute to this growth.

Change in Food Habits:

Changes in food habits and the busy lifestyle of consumers have increased the demand for ready-to-eat meals, driving the need for food service equipment.

Technological Advancements:

Continuous developments in cooling technologies and favorable government regulations promoting eco-friendly equipment are expected to create new opportunities for food service equipment manufacturers.

Challenges in Adoption:

Higher installation costs may restrain the adoption of food service equipment, particularly in developing regions.

Trends in Equipment Design:

Trends in food service equipment include visually appealing designs with bright colors, sleek designs, and touch screens. Multi-functional equipment that saves kitchen space is also in demand.

Demand for Innovative Equipment

The demand for food service equipment, such as automated cooking & beverage systems, touchless pick-up & delivery equipment, and cloud-based IoT solutions, is increasing to address the evolving foodservice environment.

Segmentation of Food Service Equipment Market

The market is segmented into product types (cooking equipment, storage & handling equipment, ware washing equipment, serving equipment) and end-use (full-service restaurants and hotels, quick-service restaurants, catering).

Key Findings of the Study

Cooking equipment is the dominant segment in 2019, with full-service restaurants and hotels being the major end-use.

North America accounted for the highest share in 2019, with an expected growth rate of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Key Players in the Market

Major players in the global food service equipment industry include :

- Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc.

- Electrolux

- Dover Corporation

- Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

- Ali Group S.r.l.

- Welbilt, Middleby Corporation

- Others.

