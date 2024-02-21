'He Was Awesome....' Adult Film Actor Johnny Sins Talks About Working With Ranveer Singh

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ranveer Singh swept the internet by storm with his sexual health awareness campaign featuring adult entertainment artist Johnny Sins. The ad was created to mock reality while also raising awareness. The commercial went viral as a result of the unexpected partnership. Rashami Desai and Sayantani Ghosh attacked Ranveer Singh and the directors, stating that the advertisement was a jab at the television business. Johnny Sins, who worked on the advertisement, has spoken about his experience working with the Ram Leela actor.

Johnny Sins recently engaged with YouTuber Tanmay Bhatt. The adult actor talked out about his travel to India and his experience working with Ranveer Singh. Johnny stated that his participation in the initiative had been kept secret. Because the creators had not announced it, his travel to India was kept a secret. Johnny admitted that it has been difficult because he is visiting India for the first time, but he regrets not being able to experience the nation. However, he claims his experience thus far has been positive. Johnny has met folks who have been quite polite to him thus far.

Johnny revealed that working with Ranveer Singh was his first time meeting the Bollywood star. He described Ranveer as great and claimed that everyone on site admired him. Johnny admits that he enjoyed being around Ranveer. Johnny portrayed Bhavna Chauhan's spouse in the advertisement.

Johnny Sins about his experience working on set in India.

The adult entertainment celebrity was astonished by the large number of people on set. He claims he's never seen that many people on set before. Johnny claims that the largest set he has ever seen in the United States consists of 15 persons. Johnny reveals that his pornographic content shootings often include only 3 to 5 persons. Usually it's just him and the female.

Rashami Desai's response to the Johnny Sins, Ranveer Singh ad

Rashami Desai attacked the commercial makers, stating that she was saddened because she believed it harmed the image of the TV business and its stars. Sayantani Ghosh shared her feelings about the advertisement.

Priyanka Chopra, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, and others burst out laughing and thought the advertisement was funny. They expressed their feelings in comments on his ad post. Bhavna denied Rashami's charges, claiming such was not the producers' purpose. Andy Kumar also disagreed from Rashami's point of view.