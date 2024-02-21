Inside Rakul-Jaccky's Mehndi Ceremony: Bhumi Pednekar's Sister Samiksha Pednekar Share Pictures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are going to marry today in Goa and according to sources, their wedding will take place in the afternoon at the ITC Grand South Goa, in the presence of friends and family. The pair intends to publish photos from the wedding soon and while fans eagerly anticipate images of their wedding, bits from their pre-wedding festivities have already captivated audiences online.



Notable industry figures will attend the event, giving viewers a glimpse into the glitzy affair. The mehendi ceremony was visually stunning where Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar, among the A-list attendees, shone in coordinated ethnic clothing and stole the show.

Samiksha Pednekar's pre-wedding festivities pictures

Samiksha Pednekar posted to Instagram stories to show off her elaborate mehendi design as pre-wedding festivities began. In another photo, she was joined by her sister Bhumi Pednekar as they made their way to the site. Samiksha looked stunning in pistachio green, wearing an embroidered halter-neck shirt with monochrome bottoms. She looked stunning with her flowing hair and immaculate makeup. Bhumi Pednekar, on the other hand, looked stunning in orange outfits accented with dangling earrings. The sisters brought a touch of elegance to the festivities.



















Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

Bollywood stars Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, and Shahid Kapoor were spotted flying to Goa to join the wedding festivities. Rakul and Jackky have been together for a few years. From their first interactions to their current profound friendship, their admirers have found their journey together to be remarkable.