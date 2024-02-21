Centre Temporarily Suspends Over 170 Social Media Accounts In Response To MHA's Request

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In response to the ongoing farmers' protest, the government has taken a temporary measure by reportedly suspending around 177 social media accounts and web links. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) issued these directives on February 14 and 19, based on requests from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) under Section 69A of the IT Act, aimed at maintaining law and order.

Under Section 69A of the IT Act, the central government has the authority to issue directions for blocking public access to any information through computer resources. This legal provision, also used in the past to block Chinese websites in June 2020, enables the government to take preventive actions.

The suspension include accounts and links on various social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, among others. The government insists that this ban is temporary and could be lifted once the farmers' protest concludes, emphasizing the measure's focus on maintaining public order.

Earlier today, protesting farmers demanding a Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee faced tear gas shells from the Haryana police as they persisted in their agitation. The farmers, equipped with gas masks, bulldozers, and heavy machinery, continued their protest, despite earlier clashes with security forces.

The Haryana police issued a strong warning to the owners of earthmover machines and bulldozers participating in the protest, highlighting potential criminal liability. Concerns were raised that these machines could be used to threaten security forces, constituting a non-bailable offense.

Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High Court criticized the farmers stationed at the Shambhu border, asserting that tractor-trolleys cannot be employed on highways, in adherence to the Motor Vehicle Act.