Income Tax Dept Recovers Rs 65 Crore From Congress; Party Approaches ITAT, Files Complaint

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Income Tax Department has made a significant recovery of Rs 65 crore from the Indian National Congress, addressing a part of the total outstanding tax dues amounting to Rs 115 crore. In response to this development, the Congress party has taken swift action by approaching the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), filing a formal complaint, reports said.

According to sources, the party said that the Income Tax Department, in enforcing its lien, prematurely encashed some bank balances without awaiting the outcome of the scheduled hearing before the bench.

The Congress has urgently appealed for a halt to further proceedings until the stay application is disposed of. In response, the ITAT has issued a directive to maintain the status quo until the matter undergoes a hearing, which is slated for 2:30 pm today, reports said.

(This is a developing story.)