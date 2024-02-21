Mikel Arteta Expresses Arsenal's Aspiration For Champions League Glory At Wembley (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mikel Arteta has revealed that the dream of Arsenal securing their first-ever Champions League title at Wembley is a motivating factor for his players as they enter the knockout stages against Porto. Arsenal, absent from the last 16 of the Champions League for seven years, is in exceptional form with five Premier League victories, scoring 21 goals since the winter break. The prospect of the Champions League final being held in London adds extra incentive for the Gunners. Arteta acknowledges the challenge and emphasises the need to earn the right to fulfill the dream, acknowledging the squad's lack of Champions League experience but highlighting their enthusiasm, energy, and willingness to prove themselves.

"It's there, it's in our minds, and it's a dream but it's a lot of things that you have to earn the right before that, and tomorrow we're going to have a big obstacle ahead of us."

Arteta's squad is short on Champions League experience, but the Spaniard said they have the belief that they can mix it with Europe's best.

"It's great we have earned the right to be here. It's been seven years since we've been at this table for this kind of match and 14 years since we've been able to go to the next stage," added Arteta.

"That's the challenge, that's what is ahead of us and we are really excited to face it, and to go for it with full belief.

"It's true we don't have the experience, that's the reality – 95 percent of the players have not played in this competition (before this season).

"They have never played in the last 16, I haven't (as a coach), but we have so much enthusiasm and energy as well, and willingness with a point to prove that we are good enough and want to be there.

"That's our desire and the passion with which we're going to play the game tomorrow."

