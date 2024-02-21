Hyderabad Muslim Youths Distributing Cash In Violence-Hit Haldwani? Viral Video Sparks Row (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A recently circulated viral video has ignited controversy, alleging that Muslim youths from Hyderabad were seen in Haldwani, engaging in the distribution of cash. The video has garnered attention on social media, sparking reactions and discussions among netizens.

The clip has raised questions and concerns, prompting a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the purported cash distribution incident in Haldwani.

Watch the video here:



The curfew in the strife-torn Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani was lifted on Tuesday morning after being in force for 12 days. This marks the end of the restrictions that were imposed following violent incidents triggered by the demolition of an alleged "illegal" madrasa.

Throughout the curfew period, the administration had intermittently relaxed restrictions for varying durations. The outbreak of violence occurred on February 8, sparked by the demolition of the madrasa in Banbhoolpura. On that day, locals engaged in stone-throwing and hurling petrol bombs at municipal workers and police officers, forcing many personnel to seek refuge at a police station. Subsequently, the mob set fire to the police station.

During the violence, six rioters lost their lives, and over 100 individuals, including police officers and members of the media, sustained injuries, according to police reports.