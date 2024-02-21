Global Law Enforcement Alliance disturbs LockBit hacking group

(MENAFN) In a significant international law enforcement operation, a coalition of agencies including the FBI and the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency announced a major disruption to the operations of LockBit, a notorious hacking group known for its widespread cyberattacks. The collaborative effort resulted in the shutdown of websites utilized by the hackers to receive ransom payments, effectively seizing control of the group's infrastructure. This development marks a significant blow to LockBit, which has established itself as one of the most prolific hacking entities in recent times.



According to statements from an FBI official, the operation involved law enforcement authorities from 11 different countries and targeted the dismantling of LockBit's operations. One of the key achievements of the operation was the seizure of 11,000 domains utilized by LockBit and its affiliates to facilitate hacking activities, particularly through the distribution of ransomware. By disrupting the group's infrastructure and malware distribution systems, the operation aimed to curtail LockBit's ability to carry out cyberattacks and extort ransom payments from victims.



LockBit's modus operandi primarily revolves around the use of ransomware to encrypt files on victims' computers, subsequently demanding payment for their release. The group has been known to recruit hackers to execute cyberattacks using its tools and infrastructure, profiting from a portion of the ransom payments generated through blackmail and hacking operations. Notably, LockBit was responsible for high-profile attacks, including targeting the US arm of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, which disrupted the USD26 billion US Treasury market, and compromising a website utilized by Boeing for aircraft spare parts, software, and services.



Brett Leatherman, Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI, emphasized the global impact of the operation in disrupting LockBit's infrastructure and hinted at forthcoming indictments and sanctions against the group. The FBI disclosed that it has been monitoring the extensive ransom payments made in LockBit attacks, amounting to a staggering 144 million dollars. Additionally, law enforcement agents seized control of LockBit's equipment, including servers containing victim data, file sharing servers, and communications servers. This proactive measure is expected to facilitate the return of stolen data to companies and organizations victimized by LockBit's cyberattacks, further mitigating the group's adverse impact on global cybersecurity.

