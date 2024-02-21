Riyadh Office Market: Soaring Heights And Shifting Landscapes - A $5.7 Billion Boom By 2027: Ken Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Riyadh office market is scaling new heights, driven by economic diversification, infrastructure projects, and growing demand for flexible workspaces. Ken Research's ' Riyadh Office Market Outlook 2027' report predicts a remarkable growth trajectory, with the market size expected to reach a staggering $5.7 billion by 2027 , fueled by a robust CAGR of 6.4% . This press release unpacks the key drivers, trends, and prospects shaping this dynamic landscape.



Market Overview: From Traditional Hub to Diversification Engine



Once solely reliant on oil and gas, Riyadh's economy is actively undergoing diversification, creating new opportunities for businesses across various sectors. This economic transformation is fueling demand for modern office spaces, with the market transitioning from traditional setups to cater to evolving needs. Key factors driving this growth include:





Government Initiatives:

Vision 2030 and other initiatives, focusing on economic diversification and attracting foreign investment, are creating a conducive environment for business growth, leading to increased demand for office space.



Infrastructure Development:

Mega projects like King Abdullah Financial District and Qassim Avenue are creating new business hubs and attracting major companies, further stimulating office space needs.



Growth of SMEs:

The flourishing ecosystem of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is seeking flexible and affordable office solutions, driving demand for co-working spaces and serviced offices.

Shifting Workstyles:

The growing trend of remote and hybrid work models is increasing demand for flexible workspace options that cater to diverse work needs and collaboration styles.



Interested to Know More about this Report,

Request a Free Sample Report

Market Segmentation: A Diverse Portfolio of Options



The report delves into the various segments of the Riyadh office market, offering a comprehensive view:





By type:

Grade a offices currently hold the largest share (70%), followed by Grade B (20%) and co-working spaces (10%). However, co-working spaces are expected to witness the fastest growth due to their flexibility and affordability.



By location:

Central Business District (CBD) remains the preferred location for established companies, while emerging commercial districts like King Abdullah Financial District and Riyadh Front are attracting new entrants.

By tenant:

Multinational corporations and government entities dominate the market, but SMEs are witnessing significant growth, driving demand for smaller office spaces and flexible leases.



Competitive Landscape: Local Dominance with Global Aspirations



The market features a mix of established local players and international developers:





Local Leaders:

Companies like Abdullah Faisalah Group and Dar Al-Arkan hold a significant market share with their extensive portfolios of office properties.



International Players:

Global developers like CBRE and JLL are entering the market, bringing expertise and international best practices.

Emerging Startups:

Innovative startups are offering co-working and managed office solutions, catering to the growing demand for flexible workspaces.



Challenges: Overcoming Hurdles for Smoother Growth



While the future appears promising, some challenges need to be addressed:





Limited Supply:

The current supply of modern office space lags behind demand, particularly for flexible and co-working solutions, requiring increased development and diversification of offerings.



High Vacancy Rates:

Certain areas, particularly older CBD regions, suffer from high vacancy rates, requiring strategic investments and revitalization efforts.



Evolving Regulatory Landscape:

Navigating the evolving regulatory environment pertaining to leasing and construction can be challenging for developers and occupiers.

Competition from Emerging Districts:

New commercial districts offer attractive options, potentially impacting occupancy rates in traditional CBD areas.



Visit this Link :-

Request for custom report

Future Outlook: Embracing Innovation and Sustainability



The Riyadh office market holds immense potential for continued growth, fueled by several exciting factors:





Focus on Technology & Innovation:

Integrating smart technologies and amenities into office buildings will attract tech-savvy companies and enhance occupant experience.



Sustainability Push:

Growing focus on green building practices and energy efficiency will create demand for sustainable office spaces, attracting environmentally conscious companies and investors.



Enhanced Connectivity:

Investments in improving Riyadh's public transportation network and infrastructure will further enhance the city's attractiveness as a business hub.

Rise of Specialized Spaces:

Catering to specific industry needs with specialized office facilities, such as healthcare or financial services hubs, will create new investment opportunities.



Key Takeaways for Stakeholders:



This report offers valuable insights for various stakeholders in the Riyadh office market, including:





Developers & Investors:

Focus on developing modern, flexible, and sustainable office spaces aligned with evolving tenant needs and preferences.



Corporate Occupiers:

Evaluate location, amenities, and flexibility aspects when choosing office space to optimize workforce productivity and collaboration.



Government & Regulatory Bodies:

Streamline regulations, incentivize sustainable development, and invest in infrastructure projects to further enhance the market.



Real Estate Professionals:

Equip yourselves with specialized knowledge of the evolving market dynamics and tenant preferences to provide effective guidance and brokerage services.



Financial Institutions:

Offer tailored financing solutions catering to the specific needs of developers and occupiers in the office market.

Technology Providers:

Develop innovative solutions for smart building technologies, data management, and connectivity to enhance the value proposition of office spaces.



Unlocking the Potential: A Collaborative Journey



The Riyadh office market stands at a critical juncture, brimming with opportunities and challenges. By understanding the key trends, anticipating future developments, and embracing collaboration, all stakeholders can play a pivotal role in shaping a vibrant and sustainable office ecosystem that contributes to Riyadh's economic diversification and growth. Remember, the future of the Riyadh office market goes beyond bricks and mortar. It's about fostering innovation, collaboration, and a thriving business environment that empowers both local and global players to reach new heights.

Request free 30 minutes analyst call

Taxonomy

Riyadh Office Market Segmentation

By Type of Office Stock



Premium

Grade-A

Grade-B+ Grade-B

By Rent



Premium

Grade-A

Grade-B+ Grade-B

Riyadh East



Eastern Ring Road

Khurais Road

Saeed Ibn Zaid Road

Khalid Bin Waleed Road

King Abdullah Road

Imam Saud bin Abdul Aziz Road Prince Bandar Bin Abdulaziz

Riyadh West



Western Ring Road

Taif Street

Medina Road Prince Mashal Bin Abdul Aziz Road

Riyadh North



King Fahd Road

Northern Ring Road

Prince Turki Ibn Abdul Aziz Alawwal Road

Imam Saud Bin Faisal Road

Anas bin Malik Road

King Abdul Aziz Road

Abu Bakr Siddique Road

Othman Bin Affan Road

Prince Muhammad Ibn Saad Ibn Abdulaziz Road Olaya Road

Riyadh South



Al-Aziziyah Road

Southern Ring Road Al-Swaidi Al-Aam Road

Riyadh Central



King Fahad Road

Alia Street

Prince Mohammad Bin Abdul Aziz Road (Tahlia Street)

Arabism Road

Al Takhasusi Road

King Abdul Aziz Road

King Abdullah Road

Mecca Road

Prince Sultan Street

Salah-Ud-Din Ayubi Road Malaz

Al Ahsa Road Al Nahda Road

For More Insights On Market Intelligence, Refer To The Link Below: –

Riyadh Office Market

Related Reports by Ken Research: –

Makkah Sellable Market Outlook to 2027 Driven by Development towards Vision 2030 and Increasing Number of Hajj and Umrah Pilgrims

The market will grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2023-2027 due to Development towards Vision 2030 and Increasing Number of Hajj and Umrah Pilgrims. Market competitiveness may lead to innovations in property offerings, amenities, and pricing strategies. Developers may strive to differentiate their projects to attract buyers in a competitive market.

Germany Property Management Market Outlook to 2028 By Product Type (Residential, Commercial, and Other Product Types) and End User Services (housing associations, Property managers Agents, Property investors and others.) And By Regional Split (North/East/West/South)

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4% during forecast years 2022-2028.

The growth of the market is high due to various factors like increasing construction activity, low mortgage rates. The Germany property management market is a complex web of interconnected stakeholders.

UK Real Estate Service Market Outlook to 2028 Driven by Low Mortgage Rates and Population Growth and Urbanization

The future of the UK real estate market holds several exciting possibilities driven by emerging trends and advancements. Technology will play a transformative role, with increased adoption of artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and data analytics enhancing the efficiency of property transactions, marketing, and customer service.

US Real Estate Service Market Outlook to 2028 Driven by Low Mortgage Rates and Population Growth and Urbanization

The future of the US real estate market holds several exciting possibilities driven by emerging trends and advancements. Technology will play a transformative role, with increased adoption of artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and data analytics enhancing the efficiency of property transactions, marketing, and customer service.

Follow Us

–

LinkedIn

|

Instagram

|

Facebook

|

Twitter

|

YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth

[email protected]

+91-9015378249

Logo: g

SOURCE Ken Research