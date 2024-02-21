Kerala Man Arrested After Wife & Newborn Die

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 21 (IANS) A man was taken into custody by police here on Wednesday after his wife and newborn died in their home here.

The woman and her baby died soon after she delivered on Tuesday night. The man, identified as Nizam, was arrested after the locals and the health workers complained to the police.

The health workers said the woman had three previous deliveries through caesarian operation, and they had told Nizam to take her to hospital this time also.

But, Nizam insisted on keeping the woman home. On being advised that she needed extra caution, he became furious and chased them away, said the locals to the officials.

The woman, who passed away, hailed from Palakkad, and was Nizam's second wife. It has now come to light that when the woman went into labour pain, Nizam's first wife was there.