Cruiseline Presents Winners Of 2024 Member Choice Awards


2/21/2024 3:30:56 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Cruiseline announces top cruise lines and ships of 2024
based on community-generated review data

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruiseline is pleased to announce the winners of the 2024 Member Choice Awards. These awards come from review rankings submitted by Cruiseline community members who sailed on cruises from January through December of 2023. This is the ninth edition of the Member Choice Awards to be presented by Cruiseline.

Awards have been given in multiple categories to top-ranked cruise lines and cruise ships for the previous year. In this year's edition of the Cruiseline Member Choice Awards, a new category has been added - Best Cruise Ports. Awards in this category have been presented to the highest-ranked cruise ports overall, as well as the best cruise line private destinations.

The 2024 Member Choice Awards offer an insight into cruise line and cruise ship performance with a year of normal cruise operations. Lines were back on the high seas sailing ships to destinations worldwide and operating at full capacity. We also saw several highly anticipated new cruise ships enter the market for passenger service.

Royal Caribbean led the pack in the 2024 Member Choice Awards with ten best-in-category recognitions. Also coming in highly ranked was Celebrity Cruises, receiving three awards. Other cruise lines receiving best-in-category awards this past year included Virgin Voyages, Seabourn, Viking River Cruises, and Windstar Cruises.

"Congratulations to the cruise line, cruise ship, and port winners of the 2024 Cruiseline Member Choice Awards. Our community members have spoken via their cruise reviews, and these awards celebrate the lines, ships, and destinations that stood out this past year for providing the most memorable experience to guests," said Jamie Cash, General Manager of Cruiseline. "Our goal in these awards is to help guide future cruisers as they make travel plans in the coming year and beyond. We salute the winners for not only capturing the highest member review feedback but for also creating an unforgettable cruise experience that travelers were excited to come back and share with others through their cruise reviews."

Following is a listing of all 2024 Cruiseline Member Choice Award winners:

Cruise Line: Overall

This category includes the highest member rankings of top-performing cruise lines of the year. Awards have been given for the overall best mainstream, premium, luxury, and river cruise lines:

Best Mainstream Cruise Line

Score


1.
Royal Caribbea


4.339


2.
Celebrity Cruises

4.295


3.
Carnival Cruise Lines

4.245


4.
Holland America Line

4.227


5.
Disney Cruise Line

4.216

Best Premium Cruise Line

Score


1.
Windstar Cruises


4.387


2.
Azamara Club Cruises

4.370


3.
Viking Ocean Cruises

4.334


4.
Cunard

4.304


5.
Oceania Cruises

4.161

Best Luxury Cruise Line

Score


1.
Seabourn



4.108


2.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

4.010


3.
Silversea Cruises

3.907


4.
Compagnie Du Ponant Yacht Cruises

3.745


5.
Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

3.537

Best River Cruise Line

Score


1.
Viking River Cruises


4.160


2.
American Cruise Line

3.663


3.
AmaWaterways

3.140


4.
Avalon Waterways

2.398


5.
Uniworld River Cruises

2.364

Cruise Line: Onboard Experience

These are the 2024 Member Choice Award winners for best cruise lines in dining, onboard activities/entertainment, service, and staterooms:

Best Cruise Line - Food and Dining

Score


1.
Celebrity Cruises


4.211


2.
Disney Cruise Line

4.167


3.
Viking Ocean Cruises

4.156


4.
Azamara Club Cruises

4.152


5.
American Cruise Line

4.151

Best Cruise Line for Onboard Activities/
Entertainment

Score


1.
Royal Caribbean


4.245


2.
Celebrity Cruises

4.150


3.
Carnival Cruise Lines

4.117


4.
Disney Cruise Line

4.019


5.
Princess Cruises

3.976

Best Cruise Line for Service and Staff

Score


1.
Royal Caribbean


4.651


2.
Celebrity Cruises

4.623


3.
Holland America Line

4.528


4.
Carnival Cruise Lines

4.484


5.
Disney Cruise Line

4.476

Best Cruise Line for Staterooms

Score


1.
Celebrity Cruises


4.446


2.
Royal Caribbean

4.417


3.
Holland America Line

4.407


4.
Disney Cruise Line

4.398


5.
Viking Ocean Cruises

4.379

Cruise Ship: Overall

This awards category covers the member review rankings of the top-performing cruise ships overall and the top new cruise ship of the year:

Best Overall Cruise Ship

Score


1.
Allure of the Seas


4.317


2.
Mardi Gras

4.261


3.
Independence of the Seas

4.249


4.
Wonder of the Seas

4.238


5.
Oasis of the Seas

4.235

Honorable Mention:


6.
Celebrity Summit

4.199


7.
Odyssey of the Seas

4.198


8.
Symphony of the Seas

4.190


9.
Harmony of the Seas

4.176


10. Carnival Celebration

4.161

Best New Cruise Ship of 2024

Score


1.
Resilient Lady



4.597


2.
Celebrity Ascent

4.510


3.
Norwegian Viva

4.441


4.
Viking Saturn

4.378


5.
Vista

4.366

Honorable Mention:


6.
MSC Euribia

4.339


7.
Seven Seas Grandeur

4.318

Cruise Ship: Onboard Experience

These are the 2024 Member Choice Awards winners for the best cruise ships of the year in dining, onboard activities/entertainment, service, and staterooms:

Best Cruise Ship for Food and Dining

Score


1.
Odyssey of the Seas


4.347


2.
Nieuw Statendam

4.324


3.
Independence of the Seas

4.318


4.
Oasis of the Seas

4.305


5.
Allure of the Seas

4.297

Honorable Mention:


6.
Celebrity Beyond

4.296


7.
Disney Fantasy

4.293


8.
Celebrity Summit

4.277


9.
Disney Magic

4.272


10. Celebrity Apex

4.261

Best Cruise Ship for Onboard Activities/
Entertainment

Score


1.
Allure of the Seas


4.486


2.
Symphony of the Seas

4.461


3.
Wonder of the Seas

4.421


4.
Independence of the Seas

4.374


5.
Odyssey of the Seas

4.368

Honorable Mention:


6.
Harmony of the Seas

4.350


7.
Celebrity Beyond

4.343


8.
Liberty of the Seas

4.313


9.
Oasis of the Seas

4.280


10. Carnival Panorama

4.274

Best Cruise Ship for Service and Staff

Score


1.
Oasis of the Seas


4.737


2.
Independence of the Seas

4.716


3.
Odyssey of the Seas

4.711


4.
Vision of the Seas

4.702


5.
Radiance of the Seas

4.700

Honorable Mention:


6.
Grandeur of the Seas

4.696


7.
Serenade of the Seas

4.684


8.
Celebrity Summit

4.680


9.
Allure of the Seas

4.674


10. Celebrity Solstice

4.671

Best Cruise Ship for Staterooms

Score


1.
Odyssey of the Seas


4.637


2.
Symphony of the Seas

4.582


3.
Harmony of the Seas

4.559


4.
Celebrity Millennium

4.542


5.
Celebrity Silhouette

4.541

Honorable Mention:


6.
Discovery Princess

4.537


7.
Celebrity Beyond

4.533


8.
Rotterdam

4.524


9.
Allure of the Seas

4.520


10. Wonder of the Seas

4.519

Best Cruise Ports

Best Cruise Port

Score


1.
Skagway, Alaska


4.432


2.
Willemstad, Curacao

4.423


3.
Barcelona, Spain

4.375


4.
Juneau, Alaska

4.371


5.
Mahogany Bay, Roatan, Honduras

4.370


6.
Philipsburg, St. Maarten

4.362


7.
Oranjestad, Aruba

4.356


8.
Ketchikan, Alaska

4.352


9.
Key West, Florida

4.349


10.
Bar Harbor, Maine

4.343

Honorable Mention: Cruise Glacier Bay/Inside Passage, Alaska

Best Cruise Line Private Destination

Score


1.
Castaway Cay, Bahamas

4.640


2.
Perfect Day At CocoCay, Bahamas

4.584


3.
The Beach Club at Bimini, Bahamas

4.391


4.
Labadee, Haiti

4.377


5.
Half Moon Cay, Bahamas

4.358


6.
Ocean Cay, Bahamas

4.149


7.
Harvest Caye, Belize

4.113


8.
Princess Cays, Bahamas)

4.038


9.
Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas

3.755

Additional Media Assets Can Be Accessed Here

About Cruiseline
 Finding the right cruise is not easy, so Cruiseline is here to simplify the process. Everyone from first-time cruisers to seasoned sailors can find their dream vacation using Cruiseline's reviews, cruise advice articles, advanced deal search features, user-submitted photos, and an authentic community ready to talk about all things cruising.

What sets Cruiseline apart? Verified reviews from community members – that means real reviews by real people. These reviews cover every aspect of their cruise experience, from onboard dining to service, entertainment, and ports. Through a partnership with major cruise agencies, Cruiseline gathers real reviews from actual cruisers who have sailed on the ships they are reviewing. For more information visit: Cruiseline .

Media Contact
 Brooke Franco
Public Relations & Community Manager, Cruiseline and Shipmate
[email protected]
877-958-7447

SOURCE Cruiseline

