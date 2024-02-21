Cruiseline Presents Winners Of 2024 Member Choice Awards

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruiseline is pleased to announce the winners of the 2024 Member Choice Awards. These awards come from review rankings submitted by Cruiseline community members who sailed on cruises from January through December of 2023. This is the ninth edition of the Member Choice Awards to be presented by Cruiseline.

Awards have been given in multiple categories to top-ranked cruise lines and cruise ships for the previous year. In this year's edition of the Cruiseline Member Choice Awards, a new category has been added - Best Cruise Ports. Awards in this category have been presented to the highest-ranked cruise ports overall, as well as the best cruise line private destinations.

The 2024 Member Choice Awards offer an insight into cruise line and cruise ship performance with a year of normal cruise operations. Lines were back on the high seas sailing ships to destinations worldwide and operating at full capacity. We also saw several highly anticipated new cruise ships enter the market for passenger service.



Royal Caribbean led the pack in the 2024 Member Choice Awards with ten best-in-category recognitions. Also coming in highly ranked was Celebrity Cruises, receiving three awards. Other cruise lines receiving best-in-category awards this past year included Virgin Voyages, Seabourn, Viking River Cruises, and Windstar Cruises.

"Congratulations to the cruise line, cruise ship, and port winners of the 2024 Cruiseline Member Choice Awards. Our community members have spoken via their cruise reviews, and these awards celebrate the lines, ships, and destinations that stood out this past year for providing the most memorable experience to guests," said Jamie Cash, General Manager of Cruiseline. "Our goal in these awards is to help guide future cruisers as they make travel plans in the coming year and beyond. We salute the winners for not only capturing the highest member review feedback but for also creating an unforgettable cruise experience that travelers were excited to come back and share with others through their cruise reviews."

Following is a listing of all 2024 Cruiseline Member Choice Award winners:



Cruise Line: Overall



This category includes the highest member rankings of top-performing cruise lines of the year. Awards have been given for the overall best mainstream, premium, luxury, and river cruise lines: