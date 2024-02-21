               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
No. 1/2024 - Financial Calendar 2024/2025


2/21/2024 3:30:52 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nasdaq Copenhagen
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K

Copenhagen, 21 February 2024
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 1/2024

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2024/2025

The financial calendar for 2024/2025 has been scheduled as follows:

2024:

21.02.2024 Annual Report 2023

21.03.2024 Annual General Meeting

29.08.2024 Interim Report, H1

2025:

25.02.2025 Annual Report 2024

26.03.2025 Annual General Meeting

Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen
Chairman of the Board

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment

  • Announcement no. 1 - 21.02.2024 - Financial calendar

MENAFN21022024004107003653ID1107878939

