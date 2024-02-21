(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nasdaq Copenhagen
Copenhagen, 21 February 2024
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 1/2024
FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2024/2025
The financial calendar for 2024/2025 has been scheduled as follows:
2024:
21.02.2024 Annual Report 2023
21.03.2024 Annual General Meeting
29.08.2024 Interim Report, H1
2025:
25.02.2025 Annual Report 2024
26.03.2025 Annual General Meeting
