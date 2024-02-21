Vietnam E-Commerce Market Outlook, Industry Size, Growth Factors, Investment Opportunity 2024-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vietnam E-Commerce Market Latest Report 2024-2032

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“Vietnam E-Commerce Market Report by Application (B2C E-Commerce, B2B E-Commerce), and Region 2024-2032”, The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Vietnam e-commerce market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Vietnam E-Commerce Market?

Vietnam e-commerce market is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.36% during 2024-2032.

Vietnam E-Commerce Market Growth:

The Vietnam e-commerce market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the growing internet population, increasing smartphone penetration, and a young, tech-savvy demographic. In addition to this, the changing consumer behaviors, with more people turning to online platforms for shopping, influenced by the convenience, variety, and competitive pricing offered by e-commerce, are further propelling the market growth. Moreover, the rising digital payments and the development of logistics and delivery infrastructure are acting as other significant growth-inducing factors contributing to the market expansion. Additionally, the government's continued efforts to encourage the digital economy, including investments in internet infrastructure and favorable legislation for online enterprises, are creating a positive impact on the Vietnam e-commerce market.



Leading Companies Operating in the Vietnam E-Commerce Industry:

Bach Hoa Xanh Trading Joint Stock Company

Cellphone S

FPT Digital Retail Joint Stock Company

Hoang Ha Construction and Investment Trading Joint Stock Company

MEDIAMART Vietnam Joint Stock Company

Sen Do Technology Joint Stock Company

Key Market Segmentation:

The report is organized into distinct sections as follows:

By Application:

B2C E-Commerce

Beauty and Personal Care

Consumer Electronics

Fashion and Apparel

Food and Beverage

Furniture and Home

Others

B2B E-Commerce

By application, the market is segmented into B2C e-commerce (beauty and personal care, consumer electronics, fashion and apparel, food and beverage, furniture and home, and others) and B2B e-commerce.

Regional Insights:

Northern Vietnam

Central Vietnam

Southern Vietnam

Region wise, the market is divided into Northern Vietnam, Central Vietnam, and Southern Vietnam.

Vietnam E-Commerce Market Trends:

Besides this, the introduction of both local and international players, which stimulates competition and leads to improved services and innovations in the e-commerce industry, is also augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the rising demand for e-commerce following the COVID-19 pandemic, as lockdowns and social distancing measures prompted more consumers to shop online, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the ongoing challenges such as concerns over data security, the prevalence of cash on delivery, and the need for improved logistics and supply chain efficiency, are also stimulating the market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for online shopping, the increasing digital presence of businesses, and the overall digital ecosystem that has become more mature and integrated are anticipated to drive the Vietnam e-commerce market over the forecasted period.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:

COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Strategic Recommendations

