21Shares Enters Modular Blockchain Network Ecosystem With Launch Of Celestia ETP

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 21Shares Celestia Staking ETP tracks the performance of Celestia's underlying token – TIA – while capturing and reinvesting staking yields into the ETP ZURICH February 21, 2024 – 21Shares AG ("21Shares"), the world's largest issuer of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs) and a subsidiary of 21 , announced the launch of the 21Shares Celestia Staking ETP (Ticker: ATIA). The new ETP provides investors with access to Celestia's staking yields with the added benefit of professional risk management, all while avoiding the need to lock assets directly. Established in October 2023, Celestia is a groundbreaking Layer 1 modular data availability network designed to revolutionize blockchain scaling and deployment. Its interoperable design leverages a unique consensus mechanism and data availability sampling (DAS) technology, making blockchain infrastructure more secure and close to 99% less expensive to maintain. The 21Shares Celestia Staking ETP provides a regulated and 100% physically backed way for investors to tap into the growth of Celestia without directly owning the token itself. "Celestia represents the future of blockchain architecture, and we are thrilled to offer investors the opportunity to participate in its growth through our Celestia ETP," said Mandy Chiu, Head of Financial Product Development at 21Shares. "As the world's largest issuer of cryptocurrency ETPs, we are committed to delivering innovative investment products that unlock the potential of emerging blockchain technologies." Key features of Celestia and the Celestia ETP include:

New structure for blockchain : Established in October 2023, Celestia's unique design offers cost-effective access to blockchain data, making it less expensive to run and build blockchains. Its interoperable design makes it easy to use with many different networks, defining a breakthrough approach for scaling new blockchains

Staking with ease : With ATIA, investors have the opportunity to access staking yields with the benefit of professional risk management while avoiding the need to lock assets 100% physically backed: The 21Shares Celestia ETP is 100% physically backed by the underlying TIA tokens which are held in cold storage by an institutional-grade custodian, offering greater protection than custody options available to individual investors. The 21Shares Celestia ETP is available today for trading on the Euronext Paris & Amsterdam exchange, offering investors a convenient and secure avenue to access the transformative potential of Celestia and the broader blockchain ecosystem. For more information about the 21Shares Celestia ETP, please visit .

Name ETN ISIN Ticker Listing Currency Exchange Listing Date 21Shares Staking Celestia ETP CH1326116832 ATIA FP (Euronext Paris)



ATIA NA (Euronext Amsterdam) Euro (Euronext Paris)



USD (Euronext Paris) Euronext Paris & Euronext Amsterdam 21st February 2024

About 21:

21 is the world's leader in providing access to crypto through simple and easy to use products. 21 is the parent company of 21Shares , the world's largest issuer of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs) – which is powered by Onyx, a proprietary technology platform used to issue and operate cryptocurrency ETPs for 21Shares and third parties. The company was founded in 2018 by Hany Rashwan and Ophelia Snyder. 21Shares is registered in Zurich, Switzerland with offices in Zurich and New York. For more information, please visit 21 .

