Europe Extruded Snack Food Market Size, Prices, Trends, Industry Overview, Top Companies, Growth & Forecast 2024-2032

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Europe Extruded Snack Food Market Report by Type (Potato, Corn, Rice, Tapioca, Mixed Grains, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Food Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Country 2024-2032", The Europe extruded snack food market size reached US$ 17.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 30.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.12% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Europe Extruded Snack Food Industry:

● The Changing Consumer Preferences in Europe:

The evolving preferences in Europe due to the increasingly fast-paced lifestyle of European consumers, who are constantly seeking convenient and quick eating options, are propelling the market growth. Extruded snacks, such as potato chips, corn puffs, and rice cakes, perfectly fit this requirement due to their easy availability, portability, and ready-to-eat nature. They are ideal for consumption on the go, whether it's for a quick snack at work, a convenient option while traveling, or a fast treat during leisure activities. Additionally, the growing inclination towards trying new and exotic flavors, leading manufacturers to innovate and diversify their product range to include a variety of tastes and textures, is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the escalating influence of social media and globalization, which has exposed European consumers to snack trends from across the globe, is strengthening the market growth.

● Emerging Health and Wellness Trends:

The increasing awareness of health and wellness among European consumers, leading to the rising demand for snacks that not only satisfy hunger but also contribute to a healthier diet, is significantly influencing the market growth. Furthermore, manufacturers are reformulating their products to meet various health-oriented demands. It includes the production of extruded snacks using whole grains, reducing the content of unhealthy fats and sodium, and fortifying snacks with beneficial nutrients like fibers, proteins, and vitamins. Additionally, the increasing public health campaigns and government initiatives promoting healthier eating habits are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Besides this, consumers are becoming more informed about the nutritional content of their food and are making more conscious choices. It has encouraged snack producers to innovate and expand their product portfolios to include healthier options.

● Technological Advancements in Flavor and Product Diversity:

Recent innovation in flavor and product diversity is a key factor driving the market growth. In line with this, the introduction of new and diverse flavors that include a range of ethnic, exotic, and fusion tastes, catering to the evolving taste preferences of European consumers, is bolstering the market growth. Additionally, the cultural diversity in Europe and the influence of global cuisines, leading to a demand for snacks that offer novel and unique taste experiences, is positively impacting the market growth. Besides this, manufacturers are experimenting with combining traditional flavors with new ones to create distinctive and appealing products. Apart from this, increasing focus on product diversity in terms of shapes, textures, and ingredients is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the use of different grains, such as quinoa, barley, or oats, and the incorporation of ingredients like seeds, nuts, or superfoods is catalyzing the market growth.

Europe Extruded Snack Food Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:

● Potato

● Corn

● Rice

● Tapioca

● Mixed Grains

● Others

Corn holds the largest market share because corn-based extruded snacks are highly popular in Europe due to their wide availability, diverse flavor options, and appealing texture that resonates with a broad consumer base.

By Distribution Channel:

● Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

● Convenience Stores

● Specialty Food Stores

● Online Retail

● Others

Supermarkets/hypermarkets accounted for the largest market share as these retail formats offer a wide variety of extruded snack products under one roof, providing convenience and accessibility to a large customer demographic.

Country Insights:

● Germany

● France

● United Kingdom

● Italy

● Spain

● Others

United Kingdom's dominance in the market is attributed to its high consumer spending power, diverse population with varied taste preferences, and a well-established retail infrastructure that supports the widespread availability and promotion of extruded snack foods.

Europe Extruded Snack Food Market Trends:

The increasing consumer spending power, enabling heightened spending on convenience and luxury food items, including premium extruded snack products, is propelling the market growth. Additionally, the changing lifestyle patterns, leading to a preference for quick and easy meal solutions, which include snack foods, are driving the market growth. Besides this, the heightened influence of globalization, which has introduced European consumers to a variety of international flavors and snack types, is supporting the market growth. Furthermore, the presence of a younger demographic in the region, showing preferences for innovative, flavorful, and convenient eating options, is accelerating the market growth.

Other Trending Reports By IMARC Group:

