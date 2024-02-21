Blackcloak Partners With Finchcyber To Deliver Personal Cybersecurity Defense

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BlackCloak and FinchCyber

Companies Partner to Enhance Cybersecurity and Privacy Protection for High-Net-Worth-Individuals and Corporate Executives

- Oliver Kersh, Founder and Managing Director from FinchCyberORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, BlackCloak, the pioneer in Digital Executive Protection and Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy for executives and senior leaders, high-net-worth individuals, and family offices, announced a strategic partnership with FinchCyber, a renowned cybersecurity firm known for innovative approaches to protecting businesses and individuals against digital threats. The partnership aims to create a comprehensive security solution that addresses the unique challenges faced by executives, high-profile individuals, and their families.Under the partnership, BlackCloak and FinchCyber will collaborate to offer services, providing a seamless, end-to-end personal cybersecurity and privacy protection solution. This collaboration will leverage BlackCloak's expertise in Digital Executive Protection with FinchCyber's advanced training, resilience and personal cyber defense technologies to offer protection against a wide range of digital threats, including hacking, identity theft, and online harassment.Rob Duncan, VP of Sales at BlackCloak, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "This is an exciting partnership with FinchCyber, the company shares our commitment to providing top-tier personal cybersecurity solutions. This partnership is a significant milestone and underscores our dedication to expanding our services and offering our clients the most comprehensive Digital Executive Protection available."Oliver Kersh, Founder and Managing Director from FinchCyber also commented on the partnership, highlighting the relationship between the two companies: "FinchCyber specializes in the human layer of cybersecurity, and this partnership with BlackCloak represents an exciting new chapter in our mission to protect individuals and organizations from cyber threats. By combining our resources and expertise, we can now offer an end-to-end suite of services designed to protect our clients' people, from sales teams through to key executives.”The partnership between BlackCloak and FinchCyber comes at a critical time, as high-net-worth individuals and corporate executives increasingly become targets for cybercriminals. By providing a robust solution that addresses the specific needs of this demographic, BlackCloak and FinchCyber are leading the way in personal digital security and privacy protection.For more information about BlackCloak and FinchCyber's partnership, or to learn more about their services, please visit blackcloak and FinchCyber.About FinchCyberFinch Cyber is one of the UK's only cyber security companies dedicated solely to enhancing the human-layer of cyber security. By leveraging offensive expertise, Finch provides a range of services to improve organizations' cyber security culture, bolster their employee education in personal cyber defense, and work closely with key executives to protect them, their families and their organizations against threats to their privacy, security and finances.About BlackCloakBlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & PrivacyTM Platform is a holistic solution including mobile and desktop apps as well as concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals get peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats coming through executives without having to invade their personal lives. Learn more at , and follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.BlackCloak Media Contact:Mike Sias...FinchCyber Media Contact:...

