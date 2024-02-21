(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If you are the wife or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed lung cancer and he had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard please call us at 866-714-6466. We are advocates for Navy Veterans or people who had significant exposure to asbestos decades ago in the navy or at work and who have now developed lung cancer. We offer direct access to the nation's most skilled asbestos attorneys, and in the instance of Navy Veteran we also offer direct VA Benefits Specialists.

"We know that most Veterans or people who had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work before 1983-and then develop lung cancer almost never get compensated because they do not connect their lung cancer to their asbestos exposure because it happened so long ago. Our service for people like this is free and we are trying to make a difference for people like this in California. As we said-if your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with lung cancer anywhere in California and prior to 1983 they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work-call us anytime at 866-714-6466. We want to make certain you get compensated.”

The California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is a passionate advocate for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere in California.

To get compensated a Navy Veteran-Veteran-Person with asbestos exposure lung cancer the following is required:

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran-person must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces or at work.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's-person's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran-person who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer for the Advocate would be one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew.

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran-person must be able to get very specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

* It is vital the Navy Veteran, Veteran or person have a confirmed diagnosis of lung cancer. This will include medical records that confirm their lung cancer, service records that list the Veteran's job or specialty.



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-Veteran-person who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is in California and nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466.”

Michael Thomas

California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

+1 866-714-6466

