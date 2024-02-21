The Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) Market Is Projected To Reach USD 1874 Million By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Sr. Researcher Sushant KadamTEXAS CITY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the SNS Insider report, the DERMS market was valued at USD 460 million in 2022. It is anticipated to witness remarkable growth, reaching USD 1874 million by 2030, with a notable CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.The Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) market is experiencing a profound evolution, driven by the increasing integration of renewable energy sources and advancements in smart grid technologies. As societies worldwide pivot towards sustainable energy solutions, DERMS emerges as a pivotal tool, orchestrating a diverse array of distributed energy resources such as solar panels, wind turbines, and energy storage systems. This market's landscape is characterized by a surge in demand for flexible, scalable, and interoperable DERMS solutions, empowering utilities and grid operators to effectively manage distributed energy generation, optimize grid stability, and unlock new revenue streams.Moreover, the DERMS market is witnessing a paradigm shift fueled by the convergence of artificial intelligence, IoT, and blockchain technologies. These innovations are revolutionizing energy management practices, enabling real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and autonomous decision-making within distributed energy networks. As the market matures, emphasis is placed on enhancing DERMS platforms' resilience, cybersecurity, and regulatory compliance to ensure seamless integration with existing grid infrastructures. With dynamic market players innovating to address evolving energy challenges, the DERMS market stands poised for exponential growth, offering unprecedented opportunities for stakeholders across the energy value chain.Request For Sample Report:KEY PLAYERS:. Autogrid Systems, Inc.. General Electric. ABB Ltd. Siemens AG. Schneider Electric. Spirae, Inc.. Enernoc, Inc.. Open Access Technology International, Inc.. Enbala Power Networks INC.. Doosan Gridtech, Inc. (Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction). Blue Pillar, Inc.. OtherMarket Report Scope:The Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) is an advanced technology designed to efficiently manage energy resources. Focusing on optimizing distributed energy resources like solar panels, wind turbines, and energy storage systems, DERMS ensures cost-effective and efficient energy generation and consumption. Acting as a powerful software platform, DERMS streamlines the operation of aggregated DERs within a power grid, enhancing overall efficiency and reliability. DERMS offers real-time monitoring and control of energy generation and consumption, enabling utilities to manage resources effectively, reduce waste, and improve system resilience. It integrates various energy resources, providing utilities and energy providers with a sophisticated tool to enhance their energy systems' reliability and resilience.Do you have any Questions Ask Now:Market Analysis:Governments worldwide are investing in smart grid deployments to reduce carbon emissions, aligning with national energy policies. This push towards sustainability, coupled with the growing demand for electric vehicles, significantly contributes to the DERMS market growth. Recent trends in DERMS include advanced analytics, cloud-based solutions, blockchain integration, and an increased emphasis on cybersecurity. Energy providers leverage advanced analytics to optimize distributed energy resource performance, enhancing overall system efficiency. The global focus on producing energy from renewable sources aligns with DERMS goals. Countries worldwide are emphasizing renewable energy policies, creating a significant demand for DERMS solutions to manage distributed energy resources effectively.Segment Analysis:By Software -The VPP segment dominates, leveraging cloud-based real-time operational control to enhance efficiency. The management & control software aids in remotely managing distributed energy resources, ensuring operational regulation and quick fault identification.By Application -The Solar PV units segment registers a higher CAGR, driven by the global shift towards renewable energy. Government mandates, policies, and increased investments in distributed energy resources contribute to the segment's growth.By End User -The industrial and utilities segment emerges as the most significant contributor, growing at a fast rate. The industrial sector's increasing power demand and the necessity for effective power utilization drive the DERMS market in this segment.Key Regional DevelopmentThe Asia Pacific region leads the DERMS market, fueled by substantial government investments in renewable energy projects. The region's increasing power generation activities and the rapid expansion of solar and wind installations further contribute to its dominance.North America is expected to show lucrative growth, primarily driven by the U.S. government's investments in renewable projects and the commitment toachieving net-zero emissions by 2050.Key Takeaway for the Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Study:DERMS Market to Reach USD 1874 million by 2030.Virtual Power Plants (VPP) Software Segment Holds Largest Market Share.Solar PV Units Witnessing Higher Growth Rate.Industrial and Utilities Driving Market Expansion.Recent Developments:In 2022, Awesense Wireless Inc. partners with Kitu Systems Inc. to accelerate DERMS deployment, focusing on overcoming data model inaccuracies and enhancing real-time visibility.In 2022, Generac's DERMS selected by Dominion Energy Virginia to manage grid reliability, incorporating behind-the-meter consumer devices and other capacity resources.In 2022, Itron links IoT with Samsung's smart platform for an improved DERMS, providing real-time consumption data and comprehensive energy consumption insights.Buy Single User PDF @Table of Contents1.Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions. Research Methodology. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia War4.3 Impact of Ongoing Recession4.3.1 Introduction4.3.2 Impact on major economies4.3.2.1 US4.3.2.2 Canada4.3.2.3 Germany4.3.2.4 France4.3.2.5 United Kingdom4.3.2.6 China4.3.2.7 Japan4.3.2.8 South Korea4.3.2.9 Rest of the World. Value Chain Analysis. Porter's 5 forces model. PEST Analysis. Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Segmentation, By Software8.1 Management and Control8.2 Analytics8.3 Virtual Power Plants. Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Segmentation, By End-user9.1 Commercial9.2 Residential9.3 Industrial & Utilities. Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Segmentation, By Application10.1 Energy Storage10.2 Wind10.3 Solar PV10.4 Combined Heat and Power10.5 EV ChargingRead More......About US:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

