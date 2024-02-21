Magnesium Hydroxide Market To Hit US$ 1310.9 Million By 2030, Propelled By 15.7% CAGR Amid Growing Adoption In Flame Retardant Applications

(MENAFN- GetNews)





“Magnesium Hydroxide Market Set to Reach US$ 1310.9 Million by 2030, Driven by 15.7% CAGR Amid Rising Demand for Flame Retardant Applications” The Magnesium Hydroxide Market is poised to attain a valuation of US$ 1310.9 million by 2030, with a remarkable 15.7% CAGR during the forecast period of 2024-2030. The market's growth is fueled by increasing demand for magnesium hydroxide as a flame retardant in various industries, including construction, automotive, and electronics.

Synopsis

Magnesium Hydroxide is an inorganic compound with the formula Mg(OH)2. In the market, there are mainly two forms of magnesium hydroxide, including magnesium hydroxide slurry and magnesium hydroxide power. Suspension of magnesium hydroxide in water is magnesium hydroxide slurry with the content is commonly 40%-60%. While for the magnesium hydroxide power, it owns good absorbability due to the large specific surface area. In the report, all of the data are mainly based on anhydrous (100% Mg(OH)2) magnesium hydroxide.

The global Magnesium Hydroxide Market was valued at US$ 885.3 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1310.9 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Global Magnesium Hydroxide key players include Ube Materials, Martin Marietta, RHI Magnesita, Yantai FR Flame Technology, Qinghai West Magnesium, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 48%. China is the largest market, with a share about 33%, followed by Japan and Europe, both have a share over 48 percent. In terms of product, Chemical Synthesis Method is the largest segment, with a share over 71%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Water Treatment, followed by Flame Retardant Industry, etc.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Magnesium Hydroxide, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Magnesium Hydroxide.

Report Scope

The Magnesium Hydroxide market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of output/shipments (K MT) and revenue ($ millions), considering 2023 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2019 to 2030. This report segments the global Magnesium Hydroxide market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by Type, by Application, and by players, are also provided.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The report will help the Magnesium Hydroxide manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, production, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by Type, by Application, and by regions.

Market Segmentation

By Company



Ube Materials

Martin Marietta

Kyowa Chemical

RHI Magnesita

ICL

Konoshima Chemical

Russian Mining Chemical

Nedmag

NikoMag

Huber

Naikai Salt

Tateho Chemical

Xinyang Minerals

Liaoning Deer

Dandong Yungsing

Weifang Yuandong

Yantai FR Flame Technology

Qinghai West Magnesium

ATK Flame Retardant Materials Weifang Haililong





Segment by Type



Chemical Synthesis Method Physical Method





Segment by Application



Water Treatment

Flame Retardant Industry

Pharmaceutical & Food Other Applications





Production by Region



North America

Europe

China Japan





Consumption by Region



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina) Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)





Chapter Outline

Chapter 1: Introduces the report scope of the report, executive summary of different market segments (by region, by Type, by Application, etc), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.

Chapter 2: Detailed analysis of Magnesium Hydroxide manufacturers competitive landscape, price, production and value market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 3: Production/output, value of Magnesium Hydroxide by region/country. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption of Magnesium Hydroxide in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and production of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 6: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 7: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product production/output, value, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 10: The main points and conclusions of the report.

