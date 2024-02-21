New Jersey Criminal Defense Attorney Adam M. Lustberg Releases Article On Whether Shoplifting Is A Misdemeanor In NJ

(MENAFN- GetNews)





New Jersey criminal defense attorney Adam M. Lustberg ( ) has released an informative article on whether shoplifting is a misdemeanor. The article, which provides insight into the legal ramifications of shoplifting in the state of New Jersey, has been well-received by readers seeking guidance on this issue.

According to the New Jersey criminal defense attorney, shoplifting is considered a serious offense in New Jersey, regardless of the value of the item stolen. He explains that the consequences of a shoplifting conviction can be severe and can include fines, community service, and even jail time.

“Many people think that shoplifting is a minor offense, but the truth is that it can have serious consequences,” says the New Jersey criminal defense attorney.“In New Jersey, even a first-time offense can result in a criminal record, which can have a lasting impact on a person's life.”

In the article, Lustberg provides an overview of the different types of shoplifting offenses in New Jersey and the penalties associated with each one. He also offers guidance on what to do if someone is charged with shoplifting, including the importance of seeking legal representation as soon as possible.

“Shoplifting charges can be complex, and it's important to have a skilled criminal defense attorney on your side,” Lustberg explains.“An attorney can help you navigate the legal system and work to minimize the impact of a shoplifting charge on your life.”

The lawyer adds that the Family Division of the Superior Court is responsible for hearing cases of shoplifting involving juvenile offenders. While the judge strives to determine a penalty that aligns with the child's best interests, it does not imply that they are let off easily. Civil damages, fines, and detention in a juvenile facility are among the consequences that may be imposed on juvenile offenders. Furthermore, their juvenile record is marked, which can influence sentencing in future criminal charges.

The article has been praised for its clear and concise explanation of the legal issues surrounding shoplifting in New Jersey. Many readers have found it to be a valuable resource for understanding the consequences of this offense and how to respond if charged with shoplifting.

Lastly, shoplifting is a serious offense in New Jersey, and it's important to understand the legal ramifications of this crime. With the release of this informative article, New Jersey criminal defense attorney Adam M. Lustberg has provided valuable guidance to those facing shoplifting charges. For anyone in need of legal representation, Lustberg Law Offices is available to provide skilled and effective criminal defense services.

