Captivating Teen Adventure Unveils The Science Of Superpowers:“3G: Nathan” By Saai Iyer Hits Shelves.

Feb 19, 2024 – In a world where the extraordinary meets daily, Saai Iyer's upcoming release,“3G: Nathan ,” promises a riveting tale exploring the science behind superpowers. Set to captivate readers with a teen's odyssey of modern-age abilities, the book delves into the realm where fact and fiction intertwine seamlessly.

“3G: Nathan ,” the first installment in the Whispered Connections series, introduces readers to Nathan Bauer, a short, nerdy sixth-grader with a unique power: the ability to receive and intercept text messages with his mind. What he initially views as an obstruction transforms into a force for good as he embarks on a mission to thwart troublemakers in school. However, the real challenge arises during Thanksgiving break when Nathan stumbles upon a pharmaceutical conspiracy.

The book skillfully tackles contemporary issues, from bullying and misinformation to the ethical considerations surrounding modern communication methods. With a target audience of middle-grade and high school kids aged 11-16,“3G: Nathan” offers an engaging narrative that appeals to readers of all genders, with a particular resonance for male audiences.

Saai Iyer, a 12-year-old prodigy passionate about storytelling, weaves a compelling narrative inspired by his love for books. Drawing inspiration from notable series like“Wings of Fire,”“The Land of Stories,” and“Lorien Legacies,” Saai introduces readers to his unique perspective on the world of modern-age superpowers.

“3G: Nathan” goes beyond the conventional superhero narrative, exploring the scientific basis of superhuman abilities. The book prompts readers to ponder the boundaries of human potential, making it a thrilling adventure and an intellectual journey into the fascinating realm of the science of superpowers.

Readers are encouraged to pre-order“3G: Nathan” to secure their copy of this gripping teen adventure that transcends the ordinary. As Saai Iyer's narrative unfolds, readers will find themselves immersed in a world where science, imagination, and the challenges of adolescence converge into an unforgettable odyssey.

About the Author



Saai Iyer is a 12-year-old author with a goal of becoming a dermatologist and having his own medical practice. He has a love for books, and some of his favorite novel series are Wings of Fire by Tui T. Sutherland, The Land of Stories by Chris Colfer, and the Lorien Legacies and Legacies Reborn series by Pittacus Lore. Other than books, his family and friends are the people he values the most.

Book Name: 3G: Nathan

Author Name: Saai Iyer

ISBN Number: B0CRJYHJ7D

Ebook Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here