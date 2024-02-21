Medical Oxygen Systems Market To Reach US$ 832.4 Million By 2030, Fueled By 15.7% CAGR, Forecast Period 2024-2030

(MENAFN- GetNews)





“Medical Oxygen Systems Market Set to Surpass US$ 832.4 Million by 2030, Driven by 15.7% CAGR” The Medical Oxygen Systems Market is anticipated to achieve a valuation of US$ 832.4 million by 2030, showcasing a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. The market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and the rising demand for efficient oxygen therapy solutions.

Synopsis

Medical oxygen is used widely in modern hospital, clinic, household and remote filed to provide a basis for virtually all modern anaesthetic techniques, COPD, cyanosis, shock, severe hemorrhage, carbon monoxide poisoning, major trauma, cardiac/respiratory arrest etc.

For overall more economical, more convenient used by patients, safer storage and transport reasons, the process producing medical oxygen is tending to shift from traditional Cryogenic Distillation process to Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA will be introduced as bellows) process, which is a reliable technique for small to mid-scale oxygen generation. This technology boosts ambient air through a zeolites adsorptive material provides 93±3% concentration oxygen via cylinders or air-distribution pipelines.

PSA medical Oxygen system is typically consisted of: compressor, air purify components, PSA oxygen generator, cylinders, and PLC control system, (sometimes involve with infrastructure). This report will mainly focus on studying the PSA Medical Oxygen Systems products.

The global Medical Oxygen Systems Market was valued at US$ 458.1 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 832.4 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Top 4 global players are OXYPLUS Technologies (NOVAIR) (25%), Chart Industries (13%), Zhuhai Hokai Medical Instruments (13%), and Yantai Beacon Medical Technology (10%) occupy over 62% of global market income share.

From sales share perspective, North America is slightly leading the global market of 30% over China who owns 27% of the market report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Medical Oxygen Systems, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Medical Oxygen Systems.

Report Scope

The Medical Oxygen Systems market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of sales volume (K Units) and revenue ($ millions), considering 2023 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2019 to 2030. This report segments the global Medical Oxygen Systems market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by Type, by Application, and by players, are also provided.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The report will help the Medical Oxygen Systems manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, sales volume, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by Type, by Application, and by regions.

Market Segmentation

By Company



Chart Industries

OXYPLUS Technologies(NOVAIR)

Oxygen Generating Systems Intl.(OGSI)

Oxymat A/S

On Site Gas Systems

Oxair

PCI Gases

Zhuhai Hokai Medical Instruments Yantai Beacon Medical Technology





Segment by Type



On-Site Medical Oxygen Systems

Remote Medical Oxygen Systems Other (Combination of Both Solutions)





Segment by Application



Small/Rural Hospitals

Community Hospitals

Large Hospitals Others





Consumption by Region



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea,Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of MEA)





Chapter Outline

Chapter 1: Introduces the report scope of the report, executive summary of different market segments (by region, by Type, by Application, etc), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.

Chapter 2: Detailed analysis of Medical Oxygen Systems manufacturers competitive landscape, price, sales and revenue market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 3: Sales, revenue of Medical Oxygen Systems in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and market size of each country in the world.

Chapter 4: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 6: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product sales, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 7: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 8: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 9: The main points and conclusions of the report.

