Embark On A Journey Of Resilience And Hope With“Blown Off The Strut”

Brace yourself for a literary voyage that transcends the conventions of self-hope with“Blown off the Strut.” This exceptional self-realization read is not merely a book; it's a beacon of self-hope, an odyssey through divorce, survival, and triumph in the face of hardship. Penned by a single working mother, this memoir is set to make waves in the literary world, offering a raw and unfiltered exploration of personal transformation.

With divorce rates soaring to almost 40%, this book becomes a lifeline for those grappling with the shared feelings, pain points, and grief that accompany the end of a marriage.“Blown off the Strut” invites readers on an intimate journey, a narrative of resilience in the face of life-altering challenges.

Unlike traditional self-help books,“Blown off the Strut” is not prescriptive. It doesn't dictate a one-size-fits-all approach to survival; instead, it shares a personal narrative infused with raw emotion that will resonate with readers on a profound level. From tears to laughter, this book encapsulates the highs and lows of a transformative journey.

In a world where divorce can leave people feeling lost and alone, this memoir serves as a source of hope. It is a testament to the author's strength and resilience as she learned to navigate the complexities of separation alone.“Blown off the Strut” is an inspiring reminder that even when life throws you off balance, a safe landing and the possibility of a new beginning are not only achievable but within reach.

“Blown off the Strut” is more than a book. It is an invitation to embrace vulnerability to find resilience and perseverance. It encourages readers to find strength in shared experiences and offers solace to those who are dealing with life's ups and downs.

So, are you ready to embark on a journey of self-hope and resilience?“Blown off the Strut” is now available for purchase on Amazon: . A book that goes beyond the ordinary, offering insights, inspiration, and a genuine connection to the shared human experience.

About the author:

L.H. Woolley grew up in a latchkey family after her parents divorced when she was two years old. She lived all over the country, made her own decisions, and graduated from Summa Cum Laude with an English degree. She then started a 28-year career in marketing. She has been writing poetry since she was 12 years old and has written many unpublished children's stories, but this is her first published book. Drawing on her own experience of losing her marriage, she shares what it is like to be“blown off the strut” and survive it as a single, working mother.

