Telecom Cloud Market Analysis And Trends By Segmentations, Top Key Players, Geographical Expansion, Future Development & Forecast 2027

The Telecom cloud market size is projected to grow from USD 11.5 billion in 2022 to USD 32.5 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.1 % during the forecast period. The emergence of the 5G standard and IoT usage in 5G catalyze demand for telco cloud are driving the growth of the telecom cloud market.

Public segment is estimated to lead the telecom cloud market in 2022

Public cloud refers to computing that shares resources, such as storage, computing, and networking, with external entities outside the organization, depending on the demand. The public cloud deployment model offers various benefits to enterprises. These are scalability, reliability, flexibility, and remote location access.

Large enterprise segment is set to emerge as the larger market during the forecast period

A large enterprise is a business entity employing over 5,000 people. The adoption of telecom cloud in large enterprises is high, which is expected to continue during the forecast period. Large enterprises have complex product development processes and invest heavily in business operations. This is one of the major reasons for adopting cloud-based solutions and services, as they provide a cost-effective approach to managing these functions. This can be achieved due to the availability of substantial assets, global presence, strong market share, and effective business strategies.

Unique Features in the

Telecom Cloud Market



Communications providers can now virtualize network tasks that were previously handled by specialised hardware appliances thanks to telecom cloud solutions that use NFV technology. In building and administering network services, this permits flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness.

By enabling telecoms providers to automate the deployment, configuration, and maintenance of network services and applications, telecom cloud platforms reduce operational complexity and boost efficiency.

With the help of telecom cloud solutions, telecommunications companies can serve several clients or tenants on a single infrastructure while maintaining tenant security and isolation.

Telecom cloud platforms facilitate edge computing and machine learning capabilities, allowing telecom operators to implement services and apps closer to the network edge. This lowers latency, boosts performance, and accommodates new use cases like Internet of Things and real-time applications.

Telecom cloud solutions facilitate network slicing, which permits telecom providers to establish multiple virtual networks (slices) on a common physical infrastructure, each customised to meet particular needs like latency, bandwidth, and quality of service (QoS). This facilitates effective resource management and supports a range of use cases.

Major Highlights of the

Telecom Cloud Market



The telecommunications providers' increased adoption of cloud-based solutions to modernise their networks, boost operational efficiency, and offer clients cutting-edge services is propelling the market's rapid rise.

Utilising NFV and SDN technologies, telecom cloud solutions allow telecom providers to virtualize network functions, dynamically manage network resources, and automate network operations-all of which contribute to increased cost savings, scalability, and agility.

Virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and ultra-high definition (UHD) video streaming are just a few of the cutting-edge services and applications that telecommunications providers can offer by utilising the high-speed, low-latency capabilities of 5G networks and telecom cloud solutions.

Top Key Companies in the

Telecom Cloud Market



The major vendors covered in the telecom cloud market are Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS), Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Oracle Corporation (Oracle), Nokia Corporation (Nokia), Alphabet Inc. (Google), VMware Inc. (VMware), Intellias Ltd. (Intellias), LM Ericsson Telephone Company (Ericsson), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei), Telenity Inc. (Telenity), Robin Systems, Inc (Robin), ZTE Corporation (ZTE), Juniper Networks Inc (Juniper), Amdocs Limited (Amdocs), Cisco Systems, Inc (Cisco), Virtusa Corporation (Virtusa), Mavenir Systems, Inc. (Mavenir), NFWare Inc. (NFWare), Inmanta NV (Inmanta), UK Cloud Communications Limited (UK Cloud Communications), ACL Digital (ACL), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Alibaba). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, business expansions, agreements, and collaborations, new product launches to expand their presence in the telecom cloud market.

IBM is a leading multinational company that develops hardware and software technologies for computer systems and provides consulting services. It is a leading provider of cognitive solutions and has AI capabilities for data and analytics. IBM offers IBM Cloud products categorized as IBM Bluemix PaaS, IBM Cloud IaaS, and IBM SaaS. These categories include products such as computing, network, storage, management, security, and databases. The company innovates new platform models based on cloud computing and has become a global leader in hybrid cloud enterprise solutions. It has a robust global presence in North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The company caters to various verticals, such as automotive, aerospace and defense, healthcare, government, insurance, retail, telecommunications, and media and entertainment.

Oracle operates in cloud and license, hardware, and service businesses. The oracle cloud and license offerings include applications, databases, and middleware software offerings. The hardware offerings segment includes engineered systems, servers, storage and industry-specific products and services for its customers and partners. Oracle develops database platforms, middleware software, application software, cloud infrastructure systems, computer servers, storage, and networking products. Oracle offers Oracle Cloud that is further categorized into Oracle Cloud PaaS, Oracle Cloud SaaS, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Oracle PaaS is an integrated platform that enables customers to build, deploy, and manage application workloads seamlessly and cost-effectively. Oracle Cloud SaaS provides customers with faster and more innovative services in a complete, secure, and connected cloud suite. OCI encompasses computing, storage, network, container services, and migration tools. Oracle provides a broad portfolio of cloud solutions for business functions, such as ERM, HCM, customer experience, SCM, and Field Service Management (FSM).