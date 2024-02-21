Froth Flotation Equipment Market Size, Graph, Segmentations, Top Key Players, Share, Opportunities, Key Development And Forecast

(MENAFN- GetNews)





“Browse 45 market data Tables and 37 Figures spread through 135 Pages and in-depth TOC on“Froth Flotation Equipment Market”” Froth Flotation Equipment Market by Machine Type (Cell-To-Cell Flotation, And Free-Flow Flotation), Component Application (Mineral & Ore Processing, Wastewater Treatment, And Paper Recycling), And Region – Global Forecast

The global froth flotation equipment market size is expected to grow from USD 280 million in 2020 to USD 375 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0% during the forecast period. The major driving factors are increasing investments in mining industry in APAC and South America, and stringent regulations pertaining to emission and treatment of municipal and industrial waste.



The major Froth Flotation equipment vendors include Metso Outotec (Finland), JXSC (China), FLSmidth (US), Eriez Flotation (US), Yantai Jingpeng Mining Technology (China), SGS (Switzerland), Shandong Xinhai Mining Technology & Equipment (China), Tenova (Italy), Della Toffola (Italy), Prominer (China), EWAC (Czech Republic), Henan Fote Heavy Machinery (China), Shanghai Joyal Machinery (China), Westpro (Canada), and Zoneding (China). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as new product launches, investment & expansion, and merger & acquisition, to expand their presence in the froth flotation equipment market further. New product launches and investment & expansion have been the most dominating strategy adopted by major players from 2016 to 2020, which helped them to innovate on their offerings and broaden their customer base.

Metso Outotec (Finland) is working efficiently in the froth flotation equipment market, owing to its high growth. The company focuses on building long-term strategic partnerships with companies involved in the value chain of the froth flotation equipment market. In February 2020, The company launched a new product under the Outotec Tankcell S series. It is designed to enhance throughput, grades, and recovery of ores with cost-effective standardized equipment. In July 2019,

Metso Minerals and Outotec announced the merger to form a company named Metso Outotec. This development will result in the formation of a leading company in minerals, metals, and aggregates industry that provides process technology, equipment, and services merger strategy has helped Metso Outotec to strengthen their production and logistics systems and to ensure synergy in the froth flotation equipment market.

Eriez Flotation (US) is progressing in the froth flotation equipment market by providing technology solutions to various mineral & ore processing applications. The company launched a new product under the name of StackCell Flotation technology which provides coal recoveries and product qualities comparable to column flotation systems in April 2018. The design is focused on creating bubbles within aeration chamber, which saves energy within the system. In April 2017, The

Rio Tinto Kennecott Copper (RTKC, US) and Eriez Flotation announced a collaboration aimed at testing of Eriez's HydroFloat technology to evaluate the possibility of improving metal recovery from RKTC in Salt Lake City, Utah. This collaboration has helped in increasing copper ore recovery up to 70%.

APAC is estimated to be the largest and the fastest-growing froth flotation equipment market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is primarily attributed to the rapidly growing population, urbanization, and industrialization. The growing demand from the mineral & ore processing and wastewater treatment is playing a crucial role in fueling the market for froth flotation equipment in APAC. The favorable government initiatives of countries such as China and India are also expected to help the market growth in APAC. All these factors are expected to be favorable for the growth of the froth flotation equipment market.

