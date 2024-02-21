(MENAFN- GetNews)





“Browse 207 market data Tables and 54 Figures spread through 213 Pages and in-depth TOC on“Green & Bio-solvents Market”” Green & Bio-solvents Market by Type (Bioalcohols, Bio-Diols, Biogycols, Lactate Esters), Application (Industrial & Domestic Cleaners, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, Printing Inks, Pharmaceuticals) and Region- Global Forecast to 2027

The global green & bio-solvents market will grow to USD 1.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6% from USD 1.2 Billion in 2022.

Increasing market penetration and the need to decarbonize economy is expected to support the growth of the green & bio-solvents market. However, high production cost and performance issue is restraining the growth of the market. On the other hand, increasing focus of governments on bio-based products has created opportunities for manufacturers.

Download PDF Brochure:





Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), Cremer Oleo (Germany), Solvay (Belgium), Stepan Company (US), Dow Inc. (US), and GF Biochemicals (Netherlands), among others are the major players in this market.

Archer Daniels Midland Company is a diversified agrochemical and food ingredient company. It processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities to provide protein meal, vegetable oil, corn sweeteners, flour, biodiesel, and ethanol for various industrial applications. The company operates globally through its subsidiaries with 725 facilities and offers products to over 140 countries. It has operations across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

In November 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company acquired Florida Chemical Company (FCC), a division of Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK). The company produces D-Limonene, a biodegradable solvent, and degreaser extracted from the peel of oranges.

BASF is one of the largest chemical companies in the world. It manufactures and sells a wide range of chemicals and intermediate solutions. The company offers various products, including chemicals, additives, plastics, functional solutions, performance products, agricultural solutions, and crude oil. It operates through six business segments, namely, surface technologies, material, chemicals, industrial solutions, agricultural solutions, nutrition care, and others. It has a presence in more than 60 countries in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

In May 2019, BASF-YPC Co., Ltd. started a second production plant for propionic acid in Nanjing, China. Propionic acid is basically used in the production of solvents, crop protection chemicals, thermoplastics, and pharmaceuticals.

Cremer Oleo GmbH & Co. Kg. is a division of CREMER, a family-owned business that deals with the production and distribution of oleochemicals since the late 1970s. Under the companys green and biosolvents product portfolio, it provides vegetable-based fatty acids, fatty alcohols, bioethanol, glycerin, soap noodles, animal feed fats, methyl esters, vegetable oils, and innovative care ingredients in different grades and packaging. The company possesses sales offices in Brazil, the Czech Republic, France, and the UK. It has plants for oleochemical products in Cincinnati (US), Wuxi (China), and Uetersen (Germany).

Inquiry Before Buying:





In March 2021, Cremer Oleo GmbH & Co. Kg. inaugurated its Latin American headquarters in Bogota, Colombia. The company aims to coordinate all its production, trading, and logistics activities from Bogota.

Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing market for green & bio-solvents, driven by abundant biomass resources and supportive factors like corporate collaborations, private investments, and government incentives. Key players include Purac, PTT, India Glycols Ltd., Greencol Taiwan, Henan Jindan, Ecomann, Kaneka, and Teijin Ltd.

Read Our Trending Press Release Below:

Conformal Coating Manufacturers

Bio-Lubricant Market

About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies – helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.