“Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market”

As per DelveInsight, the Chronic Plaque Psoriasis market size is anticipated to increase in the coming years owing to the rising prevalent population in the 7MM. The launch of emerging therapies, ongoing Research and Development (R&D) activities, and the active participation of the global pharma and biotech giants in the therapeutic segment will also influence the market growth.





DelveInsight's

“ Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 “

report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market size, share, and trends in the seven major market (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan).

The

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis market

report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.







Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Forecast





Chronic Plaque Psoriasis

Overview

Psoriasis is recognized as the most prevalent immune-mediated inflammatory disease involving skin and joints and is associated with abnormalities of other systems. Even though the condition is not life-threatening, it is difficult to treat and response rates vary widely.



According to National Psoriasis Foundation, about 80 to 90 percent of people living with psoriasis experience plaque psoriasis.



In recent years, several technologies have been developed to enhance the efficacy and safety of topical drug therapy. Furthermore, new drug carriers offer the opportunity to introduce new molecules into topical psoriasis therapy. For these purposes, vesicular drug delivery systems, including niosomes, proniosomes, liposomes, transferosomes, nonvesicular drug delivery systems such as foams, gels, and nanoparticles, have been Developed.





Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Key Facts



Delveinsight estimates that the total prevalent psoriasis population in the seven major markets was

15,450,700+ cases

in 2020.

In 2020, the prevalence of plaque psoriasis in the

United States

was found to be

6.6 Million .

As per Dogra and Mahajan, Chronic plaque-type psoriasis is the most common morphologic presentation of psoriasis, accounting for more than

90% of all cases . According to World Health Organization (WHO), plaque psoriasis is the most common type of psoriasis and affects between

58%

and

97%

of all patients.





Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis market size

by analyzing the impact of current and emerging therapies in the market. It also provides a thorough assessment of the market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies.

The report details the

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis market trend

for each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, mechanism of action (MoA), competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.





Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed patient pool and future trends.





Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Dynamics





Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Epidemiology Segmentation



Prevalence of Psoriasis (Adults and Pediatrics)

Prevalence of Chronic Plaque Psoriasis by Severity

Prevalence of Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Chronic Plaque Psoriasis





Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis market

or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Chronic Plaque Psoriasis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.



Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Development Activities . It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyses recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.





Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Therapeutics Analysis

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years due to the rising awareness of the disease and better approaches to therapy development worldwide.

Some of the companies in the Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market include:



UCB

Bristol Myers Squibb

Merck

Dermavant Sciences

Boehringer Ingelheim

Pfizer Arcutis Biotherapeutics



And several others

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Therapies covered in the report include:



Bimekizumab

Tapinarof

Deucravacitinib

ARQ-151

Brepocitinib (PF-06700841)

PF-06826647

Sonelokimab BI 730357

And many more.





The expected launch of emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Chronic Plaque Psoriasis treatment scenario in the coming years.





Table of Content (TOC)

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary



3. Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Overview at a Glance

5. Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Disease Background and Overview

6. Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Patient Journey

7. Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Treatment

11. Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Marketed Products

12. Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Emerging Therapies

13. Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market.

18. Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Drivers

19. Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

*The Table of Contents (TOC) is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

