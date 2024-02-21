Yesy Hernandez Selected As Top Executive Of The Year In HVAC By IAOTP

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Yesy Hernandez, founder and President of Climatisation HVAC, a LA-based, Woman-Owned Company, was recently selected as Top Executive of the Year in HVAC 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.

Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.





With more than two decades of experience in the HVAC industry,

Yesy Hernandez

has certainly proven herself as an expert in a male-dominated field.

Yesy serves as the President of Climatisation HVAC Inc., a Los Angeles-based company that specializes in providing custom, eco-friendly HVAC solutions for commercial and residential projects. Ms. Hernandez emphasizes the importance of connecting with others on a personal level as the key to her success. She collaborates closely with her team and clients to understand their experiences and work together to create a shared vision.

Yesy's

areas of expertise include but are not limited to

Sales, Contract Management, Process Scheduler, Business Development, and Construction Management.



Before embarking on her current career path,

Yesy Hernandez started her career in insurance. It was in this career that she learned to connect with prospects, colleagues, and people on a human, authentic level through her client-facing role, which she now incorporates into her current career. With her mother's encouragement, Yesy obtained her Bachelor of Business Administration and her Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.

Throughout her illustrious career, Yesy Hernandez has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored as

Top Executive of the Year in HVAC 2024

at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the Magnificent Opryland Hotel in Nashville this December.



The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated:“Choosing Yesy Hernandez for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Yesy is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala.”

Looking back, Yesy Hernandez attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.

