Peripheral Nerve Injuries market size is anticipated to increase in the coming years owing to the rising population in the 7MM. The availability of technologically advanced nerve repair and regeneration products and the expected launch of emerging therapies will also boost the Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Growth.





DelveInsight's“ Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 ” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market size, share, and trends in the seven major market (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan).

The Peripheral Nerve Injuries market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.







Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Forecast





Peripheral Nerve Injuries Overview

The peripheral nervous system (PNS) is a vast communications network that transmits information from the brain and spinal cord (the central nervous system) to every other body part. Peripheral nerves (PN) also send sensory information back to the brain and spinal cord, such as a message that the feet are cold or a finger is burned.

The PNS comprises three types of cells: neuronal, glial, and stromal. Nerves are comprised of various combinations of motor, sensory, and autonomic neurons.







Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Key Facts



In 2017, the total number of surgeries performed for Peripheral Nerve Injuries in the 7MM was estimated to be

1,703,459.

Out of the total patients enrolling for surgeries, around

8-12%

of them need surgical revision of former surgery.

The United States accounts for

42.30%

of annual cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries among the 7MM. In 2017, there were a total of

1,645,218 cases

of PNI in the US.

Japan ranked second-highest for Peripheral Nerve Injuries cases among 7MM. In 2017, Japan had

848,800

Peripheral Nerve Injuries cases. Among the European 5 countries,

Italy

had the highest cases of PNI with

412,612

cases, followed by

France

and the

United Kingdom

with

292,295 cases , and

276,320 cases,

respectively. On the other hand,

Spain

had the lowest cases, i.e.,

142,880

in 2017.







Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted

Peripheral Nerve Injuries market size

by analyzing the impact of current and emerging therapies in the market. It also provides a thorough assessment of the market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies.

The report details the

Peripheral Nerve Injuries market trend

for each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, mechanism of action (MoA), competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.





Peripheral Nerve Injuries Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Epidemiology Segmentation



Total Number of Annual Peripheral Nerve Injuries

Total Annual Number of PNI by extremities Total Number of PNI Surgeries Performed





Peripheral Nerve Injuries Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the

Peripheral Nerve Injuries market

or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Peripheral Nerve Injuries market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.



Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Pipeline Development Activities . It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyses recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.





Peripheral Nerve Injuries Therapeutics Analysis

PNI is underdiagnosed, and no diagnostic test is available to discriminate between Sunderland grades II and IV except histological examination.

The rise in the patient pool of Peripheral Nerve Injuries, the availability of technologically advanced nerve repair and regeneration products, and the expected launch of emerging therapies will boost the Peripheral Nerve Injuries treatment market in the coming years.





Some of the key companies in the Peripheral Nerve Injuries market include:



Toyobo

Polyganics

Axogen Corporation

Neuraptive Therapeutics

Silk Biomaterials Orthocell Limited

And many others.

Peripheral Nerve Injuries therapies covered in the report include:



CelGro

NTX-001 SilkBridge

And many more.





Table of Content (TOC)

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary



3. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Overview at a Glance

5. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Disease Background and Overview

6. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Patient Journey

7. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Peripheral Nerve Injuries Treatment

11. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Marketed Products

12. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Emerging Therapies

13. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market.

18. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Drivers

19. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

