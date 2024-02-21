(MENAFN- GetNews)
"Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market"
Peripheral Nerve Injuries market size is anticipated to increase in the coming years owing to the rising population in the 7MM. The availability of technologically advanced nerve repair and regeneration products and the expected launch of emerging therapies will also boost the Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Growth.
DelveInsight's“ Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 ” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market size, share, and trends in the seven major market (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan).
The Peripheral Nerve Injuries market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Forecast
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Overview
The peripheral nervous system (PNS) is a vast communications network that transmits information from the brain and spinal cord (the central nervous system) to every other body part. Peripheral nerves (PN) also send sensory information back to the brain and spinal cord, such as a message that the feet are cold or a finger is burned.
The PNS comprises three types of cells: neuronal, glial, and stromal. Nerves are comprised of various combinations of motor, sensory, and autonomic neurons.
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Key Facts
In 2017, the total number of surgeries performed for Peripheral Nerve Injuries in the 7MM was estimated to be 1,703,459.
1,703,459.
Out of the total patients enrolling for surgeries, around
8-12%
The United States accounts for 42.30% of annual cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries among the 7MM.
42.30%
In 2017, there were a total of 1,645,218 cases of PNI in the US.
1,645,218 cases
Japan ranked second-highest for Peripheral Nerve Injuries cases among 7MM. In 2017, Japan had 848,800 Peripheral Nerve Injuries cases.
848,800
Peripheral Nerve Injuries cases. Among the European 5 countries,
Italy
had the highest cases of PNI with
412,612
cases, followed by
France
and the
United Kingdom
with
292,295 cases , and
276,320 cases,
respectively. On the other hand,
Spain
had the lowest cases, i.e.,
142,880
in 2017.
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market
The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted
Peripheral Nerve Injuries market size
by analyzing the impact of current and emerging therapies in the market. It also provides a thorough assessment of the market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies.
The report details the
Peripheral Nerve Injuries market trend
for each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, mechanism of action (MoA), competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Epidemiology Segmentation
Total Number of Annual Peripheral Nerve Injuries Total Annual Number of PNI by extremities Total Number of PNI Surgeries Performed
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the
Peripheral Nerve Injuries market
or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Peripheral Nerve Injuries market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.
Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.
The report also covers the
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Pipeline Development Activities . It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyses recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Forecast
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Therapeutics Analysis
PNI is underdiagnosed, and no diagnostic test is available to discriminate between Sunderland grades II and IV except histological examination.
The rise in the patient pool of Peripheral Nerve Injuries, the availability of technologically advanced nerve repair and regeneration products, and the expected launch of emerging therapies will boost the Peripheral Nerve Injuries treatment market in the coming years.
Some of the key companies in the Peripheral Nerve Injuries market include:
Toyobo Polyganics Axogen Corporation Neuraptive Therapeutics Silk Biomaterials Orthocell Limited
And many others.
Peripheral Nerve Injuries therapies covered in the report include:
CelGro NTX-001 SilkBridge
And many more.
Table of Content (TOC)
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary
3. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Competitive Intelligence Analysis
4. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Overview at a Glance
5. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Disease Background and Overview
6. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Patient Journey
7. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Epidemiology and Patient Population
8. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
9. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Unmet Needs
10. Key Endpoints of Peripheral Nerve Injuries Treatment
11. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Marketed Products
12. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Emerging Therapies
13. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Seven Major Market Analysis
14. Attribute Analysis
15. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Outlook (7 major markets)
16. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Access and Reimbursement Overview
17. KOL Views on the Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market.
18. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Drivers
19. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Barriers
20. Appendix
21. DelveInsight Capabilities
22. Disclaimer
*The Table of Contents (TOC) is not exhaustive; the final content may vary. Refer to the sample report for the complete table of contents.
