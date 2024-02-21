Relugolix (TAK-385) By Takeda Pharmaceuticals Expected To Drive Market Size Of Prostate Cancer

(MENAFN- GetNews)



[Las Vegas, United States] DelveInsight, a leader in healthcare research firm, has recently published an in-depth report on Relugolix (Takeda Pharmaceuticals) providing insights into the drug market landscape and market forecast of Relugolix upto 2032.





The Relugolix Market Report offers projected sales forecasts for Relugolix for indications until 2032, categorized across the 7MM i.e. United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The report also provides extensive coverage and a competitive landscape analysis of

competitors and marketed products indication. It also covers analyst views along with market drivers and barriers.





Takeda Pharmaceuticals's Relugolix is serving as a beacon of hope for the patients suffering from the Prostate Cancer.





Relugolix (TAK-385) is a strong, orally active, nonpeptidic antagonist of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH). It exhibits high affinity and potent antagonistic effects on the human receptor (binding IC50=0.33 nM) and monkey receptor (IC50=0.32 nM) in comparison to TAK-013 (HY-100209). Relugolix is employed in researching seex-hormone-dependent conditions like endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and prostate cancer.

The report extensively covers the details and developments related to Relugolix, capturing important highlights on developmental pipeline, regulatory status and special designations of Relugolix, route of administration, safety and efficacy details.







Relugolix Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of Relugolix for Prostate Cancer in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2028 to 2032.





Relugolix Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of Relugolix for Prostate Cancer covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates. Report also includes important insights on regulatory milestones and other developmental activities related.







Relugolix Competitive Landscape



The report offers insights into the key players and companies actively engaged in the development of the specified indication. It provides valuable information regarding the competitive positioning of the Relugolix.





Relugolix Market Size in the US

A dedicated section of the report focuses on the expected market size of Relugolix for the United States. DelveInsight's analysis includes market trends, growth projections, and key factors influencing the market dynamics, offering a comprehensive perspective for stakeholders.





What is a Relugolix Prescribed for?

Relugolix is prescribed for advanced prostate cancer in adults. When combined with estradiol and norethindrone, it is used daily to manage heavy menstrual bleeding linked to uterine fibroids in premenopausal women.

The report also features the qualitative and quantitative analysis with analysts as well as KOL views for Relugolix in Prostate Cancer.





