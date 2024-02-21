(MENAFN- GetNews)
The Chronic Hand Eczema market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Hand Eczema pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Hand Eczema market dynamics.
DelveInsight's “Chronic Hand Eczema Market Insights , Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Hand Eczema, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Hand Eczema market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Chronic Hand Eczema Overview
Hand eczema are non-infectious, inflammatory cutaneous lesions and belongs to the most common skin disorder affecting the hands. It is not a uniform or homogeneous disease and varies by differences in etiology, morphology, and severity. In a substantial number of patients, HE can develop into a chronic condition, which remains active even after avoidance of contact with potentially damaging allergens and/or irritants.
Chronic Hand Eczema has been defined as either a long-lasting, relapsing course of HE or HE unresponsive to standard treatment with emollients and topical corticosteroids for more than 3 months or the recurrence of symptoms two or more times within a year despite treatment.
Some of the key facts of the Chronic Hand Eczema Market Report:
The Chronic Hand Eczema market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)
Chronic Hand Eczema prevalence is difficult to estimate because not all patients seek treatment. It is estimated that hand eczema affects 2% to 10% of the general population
As per Drewitz et al. 2021, it is estimated that around 10% to 15% people are affected by hand eczema worldwide The lack of approved treatments for this condition demonstrates that there is a clear need for more targeted therapies that limit and control this burdensome disease. In terms of future competition, additional products are entering the market along with new technologies
Key Chronic Hand Eczema Companies:
LEO Pharma, Asana Biosciences and Incyte Corporation, and others
Key Chronic Hand Eczema Therapies: Delgocitinib, Ruxolitinib, ASN002, and others
The Chronic Hand Eczema epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Chronic Hand Eczema is more common in males, than females
Key benefits of the Chronic Hand Eczema Market report:
Chronic Hand Eczema market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Chronic Hand Eczema Epidemiology and Chronic Hand Eczema market in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)
The Chronic Hand Eczema market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.
Chronic Hand Eczema market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM.
The Chronic Hand Eczema market report offers an edge that will help develop business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Chronic Hand Eczema market.
Chronic Hand Eczema Epidemiology Segmentation:
The Chronic Hand Eczema market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Prevalence of Chronic Hand Eczema Prevalent Cases of Chronic Hand Eczema by severity Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Hand Eczema Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Chronic Hand Eczema
Chronic Hand Eczema Market
The dynamics of the Chronic Hand Eczema market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2019-2032.
Chronic Hand Eczema Therapies and Key Companies
Delgocitinib: LEO Pharma Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation ASN002: Asana BioSciences
Chronic Hand Eczema Market Drivers
Growth in Research and Development
Increase in the number of patients
Chronic Hand Eczema Market Barriers
Lack of Approved Chronic Hand Eczema therapies
Lack of Clinical Trial studies
Scope of the Chronic Hand Eczema Market Report
Study Period: 2019–2032 Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan] Key Chronic Hand Eczema Companies: LEO Pharma, Incyte Corporation, Asana BioSciences, and others Key Chronic Hand Eczema Therapies: Delgocitinib, Ruxolitinib, ASN002, and others Chronic Hand Eczema Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Hand Eczema current marketed and Chronic Hand Eczema emerging therapies Chronic Hand Eczema Market Dynamics:
Chronic Hand Eczema market drivers and Chronic Hand Eczema market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Chronic Hand Eczema Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chronic Hand Eczema Market Access and Reimbursement
Table of Contents
1. Chronic Hand Eczema Market Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary for Chronic Hand Eczema
3. SWOT analysis of Chronic Hand Eczema
4. Chronic Hand Eczema Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance
5. Chronic Hand Eczema Market Overview at a Glance
6. Chronic Hand Eczema Disease Background and Overview
7. Chronic Hand Eczema Epidemiology and Patient Population
8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Chronic Hand Eczema
9. Chronic Hand Eczema Current Treatment and Medical Practices
10. Chronic Hand Eczema Unmet Needs
11. Chronic Hand Eczema Emerging Therapies
12. Chronic Hand Eczema Market Outlook
13. Country-Wise Chronic Hand Eczema Market Analysis (2019–2032)
14. Chronic Hand Eczema Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies
15. Chronic Hand Eczema Market Drivers
16. Chronic Hand Eczema Market Barriers
17.
Chronic Hand Eczema Appendix
18. Chronic Hand Eczema Report Methodology
19. DelveInsight Capabilities
20. Disclaimer
21. About DelveInsight
