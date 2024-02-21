Joining Forces For Better Oral Health: Dental Works On Cornwall Acquires Kingsway Family Dental

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Oakville, ON – As the dental industry continues to advance and evolve, practices must adapt and grow. In line with this philosophy, Dental Works on Cornwall is excited to announce that they have acquired Kingsway Family Dental, a trusted practice in the area. This strategic merger marks a significant milestone for the business as it provides patients with a more comprehensive dental experience in one convenient location.

The merger officially took place on Monday, January 15, 2024, when Dr. Rafia Piracha, owner of Dental Works on Cornwall, also became the owner of Kingsway Family Dental. Starting February 1, 2024, the data of both practices will be merged into one, and the location on Kingsway will be closed. Patients have been notified of this change and are encouraged to continue their oral health journey with the combined expertise of both practices. The transition will be seamless, and patients can expect the same level of excellence in care and service that they have come to trust from Dental Works on Cornwall.

With years of dedicated service to the Oakville community, Dental Works on Cornwall has built a strong reputation for providing top-quality dental care. The acquisition of Kingsway Family Dental will enable them to offer a wider range of services and advanced treatments, making them the go-to dental practice in Oakville . Furthermore, this union will allow them to better cater to the growing needs of their patients and ensure a more seamless experience.

Dr. Piracha and her team at Dental Works on Cornwall are excited about this new venture and look forward to continuing their mission of providing exceptional dental care for the Oakville community. The combined effort and expertise of both practices will elevate the level of care and innovation offered to patients.

About Dental Works on Cornwall

Led by experienced and highly skilled dentist Dr. Rafia Piracha, the team at Dental Works on Cornwall is dedicated to empowering their patients to make informed oral health decisions. They offer a range of services, from general dentistry to cosmetic treatments , with a patient-centered approach.

With their commitment to using modern technology and techniques, patients can expect the best possible care at Dental Works on Cornwall. The acquisition of Kingsway Family Dental reflects their dedication to providing comprehensive and innovative dental care for the Oakville community.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit their website or contact them directly.