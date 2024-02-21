(MENAFN- GetNews)



DelveInsight's “Kidney Transplant Rejection Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Kidney Transplant Rejection, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Kidney Transplant Rejection market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.





Some of the key facts of the Kidney Transplant Rejection Market Report:





The Kidney Transplant Rejection market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In a research involving 22,730 kidney recipients in the UK, 23.7% (5,389) of the transplanted kidneys experienced graft failure over a median follow-up period of 5 years. The primary reasons for graft failure were death with a functioning graft (40.8%) and alloimmune pathology (25.0%) as reported by Burton et al. in 2018.

Key Kidney Transplant Rejection Companies: Medeor Therapeutics, Talaris Therapeutics, CSL Behring, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, GE Healthcare, Viela Bio, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Neovii Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Hansa Biopharma AB, Astellas Pharma Inc, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others

Key Kidney Transplant Rejection Therapies: MDR-101, MDR-102, FCR001, Clazakizumab, Tegoprubart, Sonazoid, Belatacept, AT-1501, Simulect, belimumab, CFZ533 – MMF – CS, Imlifidase, tacrolimus, BIVV020 (SAR445088), Cyclosporine, and others

The Kidney Transplant Rejection epidemiology based on gender analyzed that there is no gender-based difference; however, older individuals have a higher incidence of kidney transplant rejection than young individuals. The Kidney Transplant Rejection market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Kidney Transplant Rejection pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Kidney Transplant Rejection market dynamics.





Kidney Transplant Rejection Overview

Kidney transplant rejection refers to the body's immune system recognizing and attacking the transplanted kidney as if it were a foreign object. This immune response can occur because the body perceives the transplanted kidney's cells (graft) as different from its own, leading to an attempt to eliminate or“reject” the new organ.





Kidney Transplant Rejection Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.





Kidney Transplant Rejection Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Kidney Transplant Rejection market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Kidney Transplant Rejection

Prevalent Cases of Kidney Transplant Rejection by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Kidney Transplant Rejection Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Kidney Transplant Rejection





Kidney Transplant Rejection Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Kidney Transplant Rejection market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Kidney Transplant Rejection market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.



Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Kidney Transplant Rejection Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.





Scope of the Kidney Transplant Rejection Market Report



Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Kidney Transplant Rejection Therapeutic Assessment: Kidney Transplant Rejection current marketed and Kidney Transplant Rejection emerging therapies

Kidney Transplant Rejection Market Dynamics: Kidney Transplant Rejection market drivers and Kidney Transplant Rejection market barriers



Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Kidney Transplant Rejection Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Kidney Transplant Rejection Market Access and Reimbursement







Table of Contents



1. Kidney Transplant Rejection Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Kidney Transplant Rejection

3. SWOT analysis of Kidney Transplant Rejection

4. Kidney Transplant Rejection Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Kidney Transplant Rejection Market Overview at a Glance

6. Kidney Transplant Rejection Disease Background and Overview

7. Kidney Transplant Rejection Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Kidney Transplant Rejection



9. Kidney Transplant Rejection Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Kidney Transplant Rejection Unmet Needs

11. Kidney Transplant Rejection Emerging Therapies

12. Kidney Transplant Rejection Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Kidney Transplant Rejection Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Kidney Transplant Rejection Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Kidney Transplant Rejection Market Drivers

16. Kidney Transplant Rejection Market Barriers

17.

Kidney Transplant Rejection Appendix

18. Kidney Transplant Rejection Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight





