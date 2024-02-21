Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair Way Cool Expands With New Sales Office In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- GetNews) Las Vegas, NV – Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool proudly announces the grand opening of its newest sales office located at 1180 North Town Center Drive, Suite 20641, Las Vegas, NV, US, 89144. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it extends its reach to better serve the plumbing needs of the Las Vegas community.

With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool Pipe Leaks Experts offers a comprehensive range of plumbing services tailored to both residential and commercial clients. From routine maintenance to emergency repairs, the company's team of skilled professionals is dedicated to delivering top-notch service with efficiency and reliability.

The new sales office provides a convenient hub for customers to access a wide array of plumbing solutions, including:



Commercial Plumbing: Trusted expertise in handling the unique challenges of commercial plumbing systems, ensuring businesses can operate smoothly without disruptions.

Leak Detection: State-of-the-art technology and advanced techniques to swiftly identify and address leaks, minimizing water damage and preserving property integrity.

Clogged Drains: Effective solutions for clearing stubborn clogs and restoring proper drainage, preventing backups and potential water damage.

Camera Inspections: Utilizing cutting-edge camera inspection technology to pinpoint issues within pipes and sewer lines with precision, enabling swift and accurate repairs.

Roots in Sewer Lines: Specialized techniques to remove tree roots and debris from sewer lines, restoring proper flow and preventing future blockages. Pipe Leaks: Prompt detection and repair of pipe leaks to prevent water waste, property damage, and potential mold growth.

Lincoln Rodman, spokesperson for Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool, expressed enthusiasm about the company's expansion into the Las Vegas area.“We are thrilled to bring our expertise and dedication to customer service to the vibrant community of Las Vegas. With our new sales office, we look forward to providing residents and businesses with top-quality plumbing solutions they can rely on.”

The new sales office can be reached at 725-234-3266, and appointments can be scheduled for consultations, inspections, and service requests.

For more information about Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool and its services, visit .

About Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool:

Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool is a leading provider of plumbing services, offering expert solutions for residential and commercial clients. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, the company delivers prompt, reliable, and high-quality plumbing services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.