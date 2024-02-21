(MENAFN- GetNews)



DelveInsight's “End Stage Renal Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the End Stage Renal Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the End Stage Renal Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.





Some of the key facts of the End Stage Renal Disease Market Report:





The End Stage Renal Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In April 2022, Fresenius Medical Care disclosed that the FDA in the United States has given approval for the Versi PD Cycler System. This is an advanced portable automated peritoneal dialysis system now authorized for use in North America.

In March 2022, The Health Minister inaugurated a Hemodialysis unit at New Souillac in the presence of the World Health Representative to commemorate World Kidney Day in Mauritius. This new facility incorporates 22 hemodialysis machines with a capacity to serve approximately 150 patients, intending to enhance the decentralization of treatment for individuals affected by kidney disease.

The European Renal Association – European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA) Registry gathered information on Renal Replacement Therapy (RRT) for End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) by compiling data from national and regional renal registries in Europe and neighboring countries around the Mediterranean Sea.

Gender variations have been observed within the nephrology domain, indicating that women exhibit a certain degree of protection against developing End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD). The overall occurrence of ESRD remains relatively low during the reproductive years, with an onset occurring approximately a decade later in women compared to men.

As of December 31, 2018, approximately 0.7 million individuals (785,883) were undergoing treatment for End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) in the United States, resulting in a point prevalence of 2,382 cases per million population. Among these, the prevalence of dialysis treatment was 1,685 per million, while the prevalence of a functioning kidney transplant was 696 per million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2022).

TRIFERIC is the initial and sole FDA-approved therapy designed for the replenishment of iron to sustain hemoglobin levels in adult individuals with hemodialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (HDD-CKD).

Key End Stage Renal Disease Companies: Rockwell Medical Technologies, Aronora, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Gilead Sciences, Amgen,

Abbott, Astellas Pharma, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key End Stage Renal Disease Therapies: TRIFERIC, AB002, MK-2060, Zepatier, Epclusa, Aranesp®, Erythrocyte Stimulating Agent (ESA), paricalcitol capsules, Astagraf XL, Tacrolimus, and others

The End Stage Renal Disease epidemiology based on gender analyzed that it can be concluded that ESRD is more common in males than females. The End Stage Renal Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage End Stage Renal Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the End Stage Renal Disease market dynamics.





End Stage Renal Disease Overview

End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) is the final stage of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a condition in which the kidneys gradually lose their ability to function effectively over time. In ESRD, the kidneys are severely damaged and no longer able to perform their crucial functions, such as filtering waste products and excess fluids from the blood. As a result, individuals with ESRD require ongoing medical intervention or renal replacement therapy to maintain life.





End Stage Renal Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.





End Stage Renal Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The End Stage Renal Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of End Stage Renal Disease

Prevalent Cases of End Stage Renal Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of End Stage Renal Disease Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic End Stage Renal Disease





End Stage Renal Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the End Stage Renal Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers End Stage Renal Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.



Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the End Stage Renal Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.





End Stage Renal Disease Therapies and Key Companies



TRIFERIC: Rockwell Medical Technologies

AB002: Aronora

MK-2060: Merck Sharp & Dohme

Zepatier: Merck Sharp & Dohme

Epclusa: Gilead Sciences

Aranesp®: Amgen

Erythrocyte Stimulating Agent (ESA): Rockwell Medical Technologies

paricalcitol capsules: Abbott

Astagraf XL: Astellas Pharma Tacrolimus: Veloxis Pharmaceuticals





Scope of the End Stage Renal Disease Market Report



Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key End Stage Renal Disease Companies: Rockwell Medical Technologies, Aronora, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Gilead Sciences, Amgen, Abbott, Astellas Pharma, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key End Stage Renal Disease Therapies: TRIFERIC, AB002, MK-2060, Zepatier, Epclusa, Aranesp®, Erythrocyte Stimulating Agent (ESA), paricalcitol capsules, Astagraf XL, Tacrolimus, and others

End Stage Renal Disease Therapeutic Assessment: End Stage Renal Disease current marketed and End Stage Renal Disease emerging therapies

End Stage Renal Disease Market Dynamics: End Stage Renal Disease market drivers and End Stage Renal Disease market barriers



Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies End Stage Renal Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, End Stage Renal Disease Market Access and Reimbursement







