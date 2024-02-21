(MENAFN- GetNews)



DelveInsight's “Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Deep Vein Thrombosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Deep Vein Thrombosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.





Some of the key facts of the Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Report:





The Deep Vein Thrombosis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

The exact number of persons who suffer from deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or pulmonary embolism (PE) is unknown, however the CDC (2022) estimates that as many as 900,000 people could be impacted each year in the United States

Waheed et al. (2021) estimate that there are 80 instances of DVT annually per 100,000 people, with a prevalence of lower limb DVT of 1 case per 1000 people. More than 200,000 people in the US experience venous thrombosis each year; pulmonary embolism complicates 50,000 of those cases

Approximately 33% of persons with DVT/PE will experience a recurrence within 10 years, according to CDC data (2022)

Deep-vein thrombosis is uncommon in infants, and the risk rises with age, with most cases occurring in people over 40, according to Waheed et al. (2021)

Key Deep Vein Thrombosis Companies: Anthos Therapeutics, Inc., Mercator MedSystems, Inc., Pfizer, Bayer, LEO Pharma, Agen Biomedical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi, Canyon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., MinaPharm Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, and others

Key Deep Vein Thrombosis Therapies: Abelacimab, Perivascular dexamethasone, Warfarin, Rivaroxaban, innohep®, ThromboView, Apixaban, Idrabiotaparinux sodium, Desirudin (IprivaskTM), r-Hirudin, unfractionated heparin (UFH), and others The Deep Vein Thrombosis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Deep Vein Thrombosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Deep Vein Thrombosis market dynamics.





Deep Vein Thrombosis Overview

A blood clot known as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) develops in the deep veins, commonly in the legs, but it can also happen in the arms, mesenteric, and cerebral veins. It is a symptom of venous thromboembolism disorders, which rank third among cardiovascular diseases in terms of fatalities after heart attacks and strokes.





Deep Vein Thrombosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.





Deep Vein Thrombosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Deep Vein Thrombosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Deep Vein Thrombosis

Prevalent Cases of Deep Vein Thrombosis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Deep Vein Thrombosis Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis





Deep Vein Thrombosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Deep Vein Thrombosis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Deep Vein Thrombosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.



Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Deep Vein Thrombosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.





Deep Vein Thrombosis Therapies and Key Companies



Abelacimab: Anthos Therapeutics, Inc.

Perivascular dexamethasone: Mercator MedSystems, Inc.

Warfarin: Pfizer

Rivaroxaban: Bayer

innohep®: LEO Pharma

ThromboView: Agen Biomedical

Apixaban: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Idrabiotaparinux sodium: Sanofi

Desirudin (IprivaskTM): Canyon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

r-Hirudin: MinaPharm Pharmaceuticals unfractionated heparin (UFH): GlaxoSmithKline





Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Strengths



The use of off-label branded and generic prescription medications targeted at individual symptoms of DVT. Several academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies are currently conducting clinical trials for the treatment of various symptoms of Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT).





Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Unmet Needs



Challenges in diagnoses

Development of novel therapies

Limitations in gene therapy

Poor disease understanding Clinical biomarkers





Scope of the Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Report



Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Deep Vein Thrombosis Companies: Anthos Therapeutics, Inc., Mercator MedSystems, Inc., Pfizer, Bayer, LEO Pharma, Agen Biomedical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi, Canyon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., MinaPharm Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, and others

Key Deep Vein Thrombosis Therapies: Abelacimab, Perivascular dexamethasone, Warfarin, Rivaroxaban, innohep®, ThromboView, Apixaban, Idrabiotaparinux sodium, Desirudin (IprivaskTM), r-Hirudin, unfractionated heparin (UFH), and others

Deep Vein Thrombosis Therapeutic Assessment: Deep Vein Thrombosis current marketed and Deep Vein Thrombosis emerging therapies

Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Dynamics: Deep Vein Thrombosis market drivers and Deep Vein Thrombosis market barriers



Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Deep Vein Thrombosis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Access and Reimbursement







