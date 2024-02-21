The Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.





“Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Insight, 2024“ report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market.





Some of the key takeaways from the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Key players such as – Berg Pharma, Holostem Terapie Avanzate, Aegle Therapeutics, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, BridgeBio Pharma, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Fibrocell Science, Krystal Biotech, and others , are developing therapies for the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa treatment



Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Emerging therapies such as – BPM31510, HOLOGENE-17,AGLE102, RGN-137, PTR-01, INM-755, Dabocemagene autoficel, VYJUVEK, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa market in the coming years.



Krystal Biotech initiated a Phase III Double Blinded, Placebo-Controlled, Efficacy andSafety Study of Beremagene Geperpavec (VYJUVEK) for the Treatment of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (DEB).In the study, Thirty-one (31) participants with DEB, aged 6 months or older at time of consent are planned for this Phase III study The FDA and the EMA have each granted VYJUVEKTM orphan drug designation for the treatment of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa, and the FDA has granted VYJUVEKTM fast track designation and rare pediatric designation for the treatment of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa





Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Overview

Dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, or DEB, is an incurable, often fatal skin blistering condition caused by a lack of collagen protein in the skin. It is caused by mutations in the COL7A1 gene encoding type VII collagen, or COL7, a major component of anchoring fibrils which connect the epidermis to the underlying dermis and provide structural adhesion between these skin layers in a healthy individual.







Get a Free Sample PDF Report to know more about Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Assessment-





Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Therapeutics Assessmen t



Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Assessment by Product Type

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa By Stage and Product Type

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Assessment by Route of Administration

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa By Stage and Route of Administration

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Assessment by Molecule Type Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa by Stage and Molecule Type





DelveInsight's Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Report covers around 15+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration





Emerging Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



BPM31510: Berg Pharma

HOLOGENE-17: Holostem Terapie Avanzate

AGLE102: Aegle Therapeutics

RGN-137: RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

PTR-01: BridgeBio Pharma

INM-755: InMed Pharmaceuticals

Dabocemagene autoficel: Fibrocell Science VYJUVEK: Krystal Biotech





Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Analysis:

The Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa pipeline report provides insights into





The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa treatment with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Treatment.

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.





Further Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa product details are provided in the report. Download the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa therapies





Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Market Drivers



Improving Healthcare Infrastructure Demand for New and Effective Drugs





Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Market Barriers



Currently no cure for all types of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) Making a diagnosis for a genetic or rare disease is often challenging





Scope of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Drug Insight





Coverage: Global

Key Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Companies: Berg Pharma, Holostem Terapie Avanzate, Aegle Therapeutics, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, BridgeBio Pharma, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Fibrocell Science, Krystal Biotech, and others

Key Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapies: BPM31510, HOLOGENE-17,AGLE102, RGN-137, PTR-01, INM-755, Dabocemagene autoficel, VYJUVEK, and others

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapeutic Assessment: Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa current marketed and Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa emerging therapies Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Dynamics:

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa market drivers and Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa market barriers







Request for Sample PDF Report for Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials







Table of Contents