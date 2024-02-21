Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair Way Cool Expands Footprint In Las Vegas With Opening Of New Sales Office

(MENAFN- GetNews) Las Vegas, NV – Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool is excited to announce the grand opening of its latest sales office in Las Vegas, located at 9205 West Russell Road, Building 3, Suite 130 A101, Las Vegas, NV, US, 89148. This expansion represents a strategic move to better serve the plumbing needs of both residential and commercial clients in the Las Vegas area.

Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair Experts

is renowned for its commitment to excellence, reliability, and customer satisfaction. With a team of highly skilled professionals and state-of-the-art equipment, the company offers a comprehensive range of plumbing services, including:



Commercial Plumbing: Expert solutions tailored to the specific requirements of commercial properties, ensuring efficient operation and minimal downtime.

Leak Detection: Utilizing advanced techniques and equipment to swiftly identify and address leaks, minimizing water damage and preserving property integrity.

Clogged Drains: Effective remedies for clearing clogged drains and restoring proper drainage, preventing backups and associated property damage.

Camera Inspections: Precision camera inspections to identify issues within pipes and sewer lines, facilitating targeted repairs and maintenance.

Roots in Sewer Lines: Specialized techniques for removing tree roots and debris from sewer lines, restoring optimal flow and preventing future blockages. Pipe Leaks: Prompt detection and repair of pipe leaks to prevent water wastage, property damage, and potential mold growth.

Lincoln Rodman, spokesperson for Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool, expressed enthusiasm about the company's continued expansion in the Las Vegas market.“We are thrilled to establish our presence in this dynamic city and look forward to providing residents and businesses with top-quality plumbing services they can trust,” said Rodman.

Clients can reach the new sales office by calling 725-527-4461. Appointments for consultations, inspections, and service requests can be scheduled through this number.

For more information about Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool and its comprehensive range of plumbing services, please visit .

About Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool:

Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool is a leading provider of plumbing services, dedicated to delivering exceptional solutions for residential and commercial clients. With a focus on professionalism, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the company strives to exceed expectations with every project.