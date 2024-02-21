(MENAFN- GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Cholangiocarcinoma pipeline constitutes 55+ key companies continuously working towards developing 60+ Cholangiocarcinoma treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.





“Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Insight, 2024“ report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Cholangiocarcinoma Market.





Some of the key takeaways from the Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Cholangiocarcinoma treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.



Cholangiocarcinoma companies working in the treatment market are Well Marker Bio, Sirnaomics, Kinnate Biopharma, Medivir, Eisai Co., Ltd., TransThera Biosciences, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, RedHill Biopharma Limited, Compass Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Eisai, Merck & Co, Zymeworks and BeiGene, Decalth Systems, Basilea Pharmaceutica, AstraZeneca, Taiho Oncology, and others , are developing therapies for the Cholangiocarcinoma treatment



Emerging Cholangiocarcinoma therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- WM-S1, STP-705, KIN-3248, MIV-818, E7090, TT-00420, HMPL-453, ABC294640, CTX-009, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), Tasurgratinib (E7090), LENVIMA (lenvatinib), Zanidatamab, Melphalan, Derazantinib, Imfinzi (durvalumab), TAS-120 (futibatinib), and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Cholangiocarcinoma market in the coming years.



In May 2023, Richard Kim discussed the investigation of RLY-4008 as a treatment for individuals diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma possessing an FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement. RLY-4008, an exceptionally selective and irreversible FGFR2 inhibitor, is presently undergoing assessment in the phase 1/2 REFOCUS trial (NCT04526106). Initial data presented at the 2022 ESMO Congress revealed that among patients with FGFR inhibitor–naïve cholangiocarcinoma and an FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement (n = 17), there was an observed overall response rate of 88.2%.

In April 2023, Nuvectis Pharma shared key findings from the poster presentation of NXP800 during the American Association for Cancer Research (“AACR”) Annual Meeting 2023 held in Orlando, FL. The strong preclinical efficacy displayed by NXP800 in cholangiocarcinoma patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models is seen as a promising sign for potential clinical advantages. Cholangiocarcinoma is notably challenging to treat, often resulting in unfavorable outcomes, and these recent findings offer hope for future treatment prospects for patients.

In April 2023, Verismo Therapeutics has been granted fast-track designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its investigational new drug, SynKIR-110. SynKIR-110 is an experimental medication aimed at addressing severe diseases and life-threatening conditions, specifically targeting mesothelin-expressing mesothelioma, ovarian cancer, and cholangiocarcinoma.

In January 2023, Taiho Oncology, Inc. has announced the publication of findings from the pivotal Phase 2 FOENIX*-CCA2 clinical trial of futibatinib in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) on January 19, 2023. The trial demonstrated substantial clinical benefits of futibatinib in patients previously treated for FGFR2 fusion/rearrangement-positive intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA). The results revealed an objective response rate of 42% upon independent review, with a median response duration of 9.7 months. Futibatinib exhibited enduring responses and survival rates that exceeded historical chemotherapy data for previously treated iCCA patients.

In October 2022, Invitae has formed a collaboration with AstraZeneca, leveraging Invitae's Ciitizen natural history data for a comprehensive examination involving retrospective and prospective studies of individuals diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare cancer affecting the bile duct. This partnership facilitates the exchange of meticulously curated, patient-consented data sourced from the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation (CCF), a prominent patient advocacy group dedicated to discovering a cure and enhancing the lives of individuals impacted by cholangiocarcinoma. In November 2022, The FDA has awarded orphan drug designation for ZB131 in the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma, as confirmed by the drug's manufacturer. ZB131, developed by ZielBio, is a monoclonal antibody that demonstrates high affinity and specificity for cancer-specific plectin.





Cholangiocarcinoma Overview

A type of cancer known as cholangiocarcinoma develops in the cells lining the bile duct, which serves as the liver's drainage channel for bile. Bile duct cancer, another name for this rare type of cancer, usually affects adults over 50, however it can strike anyone at any age.





Get a Free Sample PDF Report to know more about Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment-





Emerging Cholangiocarcinoma Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



WM-S1: Well Marker Bio

STP-705: Sirnaomics

KIN-3248: Kinnate Biopharma

MIV-818: Medivir

E7090: Eisai Co., Ltd.

TT-00420: TransThera Biosciences

HMPL-453: Hutchison Medipharma Limited

ABC294640: RedHill Biopharma Limited

CTX-009: Compass Therapeutics

KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab): Merck Sharp & Dohme

Tasurgratinib (E7090): Eisai

LENVIMA (lenvatinib): Eisai and Merck & Co

Zanidatamab: Zymeworks and BeiGene

Melphalan: Decalth Systems

Derazantinib: Basilea Pharmaceutica

Imfinzi (durvalumab): AstraZeneca TAS-120 (futibatinib): Taiho Oncology





Cholangiocarcinoma Route of Administration

Cholangiocarcinoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as





Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical.





Cholangiocarcinoma Molecule Type

Cholangiocarcinoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy







Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Cholangiocarcinoma Assessment by Product Type

Cholangiocarcinoma By Stage and Product Type

Cholangiocarcinoma Assessment by Route of Administration

Cholangiocarcinoma By Stage and Route of Administration

Cholangiocarcinoma Assessment by Molecule Type Cholangiocarcinoma by Stage and Molecule Type





DelveInsight's Cholangiocarcinoma Report covers around 60+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration





Further Cholangiocarcinoma product details are provided in the report. Download the Cholangiocarcinoma pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Cholangiocarcinoma therapies





Some of the key companies in the Cholangiocarcinoma Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Cholangiocarcinoma are –

Merck KGaA, Eisai Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, 3D Medicines, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, TransThera Sciences, RedHill Biopharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Elevation oncology, Senhwa Biosciences, InnoCare Pharma, Genoscience Pharma, Intensity therapeutics, Elucida Oncology, GlaxoSmithKline, Verismo Therapeutics, Sirnaomics, Toray Industries, Inc, Kinnate Biopharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Wellmarker Bio, Arbele Limited, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Elicio Therapeutics, Xencor, Inc., Celon Pharma SA, and others.





Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Analysis:

The Cholangiocarcinoma pipeline report provides insights into





The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Cholangiocarcinoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Cholangiocarcinoma Treatment.

Cholangiocarcinoma key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Cholangiocarcinoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Cholangiocarcinoma market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.





Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Cholangiocarcinoma drugs and therapies





Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Market Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Cholangiocarcinoma, increasing R&D Activities, increasing Awareness are some of the important factors that are fueling the Cholangiocarcinoma Market.





Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Market Barriers

However, high cost of drugs, high Incidence of adverse events and other factors are creating obstacles in the Cholangiocarcinoma Market growth.





Scope of Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Drug Insight





Coverage: Global

Key Cholangiocarcinoma Companies: Well Marker Bio, Sirnaomics, Kinnate Biopharma, Medivir, Eisai Co., Ltd., TransThera Biosciences, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, RedHill Biopharma Limited, Compass Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Eisai, Merck & Co, Zymeworks and BeiGene, Decalth Systems, Basilea Pharmaceutica, AstraZeneca, Taiho Oncology, and others

Key Cholangiocarcinoma Therapies: WM-S1, STP-705, KIN-3248, MIV-818, E7090, TT-00420, HMPL-453, ABC294640, CTX-009, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), Tasurgratinib (E7090), LENVIMA (lenvatinib), Zanidatamab, Melphalan, Derazantinib, Imfinzi (durvalumab), TAS-120 (futibatinib), and others

Cholangiocarcinoma Therapeutic Assessment: Cholangiocarcinoma current marketed and Cholangiocarcinoma emerging therapies Cholangiocarcinoma Market Dynamics: Cholangiocarcinoma market drivers and Cholangiocarcinoma market barriers







Request for Sample PDF Report for Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials





Table of Contents

1. Cholangiocarcinoma Report Introduction

2. Cholangiocarcinoma Executive Summary

3. Cholangiocarcinoma Overview

4. Cholangiocarcinoma- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Cholangiocarcinoma Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Cholangiocarcinoma Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Cholangiocarcinoma Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Cholangiocarcinoma Preclinical Stage Products

10. Cholangiocarcinoma Therapeutics Assessment

11. Cholangiocarcinoma Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Cholangiocarcinoma Key Companies

14. Cholangiocarcinoma Key Products

15. Cholangiocarcinoma Unmet Needs

16 . Cholangiocarcinoma Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Cholangiocarcinoma Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Cholangiocarcinoma Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight









About DelveInsight





DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.