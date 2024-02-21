(MENAFN- GetNews)



DelveInsight's “Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.





Some of the key facts of the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Report:





The Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market size was valued approximately USD 300 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

More than 200,000 cases of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) were diagnosed in the 7MM population worldwide in 2021, with the US having the highest prevalence. Germany accounted for more than 23,000 cases in the EU5 nations in 2021.

Japan had close to 35,000 cases in 2021, which accounted for the total 7MM diagnosed prevalent cases of FSGS

Key Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Companies: Travere Therapeutics, Dimerix, Goldfinch Bio, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Dimerix Bioscience Pty Ltd, ChemoCentryx, AstraZeneca, Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, Mallinckrodt ARD LLC, ACELYRIN Inc., Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others

Key Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Therapies: DMX-200, GFB-887, VX-147, Losmapimod, Propagermanium, RE-021 (Sparsentan), CCX140-B, Dapagliflozin, rituximab, fresolimumab, Acthar Gel, VB119, Bleselumab, Abatacept, and others

The Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis is more prevalent in males than females in the United States The Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market dynamics.





Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Overview

A well-defined histologic pattern of injury known as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) includes sclerosis, hyalinosis, foam-cell infiltration, podocyte vacuolization, and podocyte precursor proliferation between the glomeruli tuft and Bowman's capsule.





Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.





Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis

Prevalent Cases of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis





Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.



Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.





Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Therapies and Key Companies



Sparsentan: Travere Therapeutics

DMX-200: Dimerix

GFB-887: Goldfinch Bio

VX-147: Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Losmapimod: GlaxoSmithKline

Propagermanium: Dimerix Bioscience Pty Ltd

RE-021 (Sparsentan): Travere Therapeutics, Inc.

CCX140-B: ChemoCentryx

Dapagliflozin: AstraZeneca

rituximab: Genentech, Inc.

fresolimumab: Sanofi

Acthar Gel: Mallinckrodt ARD LLC

VB119: ACELYRIN Inc.

Bleselumab: Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. Abatacept: Bristol-Myers Squibb





Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Strengths



The frequency of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis appears to be increasing worldwide, which presents a promising opportunity for various companies to develop novel therapies

The advent of next-generation sequencing promises to provide nephrologists with rapid and novel approaches for diagnosing and treating Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis A stratified and targeted approach is being evolved based on the underlying molecular defects





Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Unmet Needs



Heterogeneity in the disease presentation

The requirement for cutting-edge diagnosis

Restricted specific epidemiological studies

Inadequate therapeutic options





Scope of the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Report



Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Companies: Travere Therapeutics, Dimerix, Goldfinch Bio, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Dimerix Bioscience Pty Ltd, ChemoCentryx, AstraZeneca, Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, Mallinckrodt ARD LLC, ACELYRIN Inc., Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others

Key Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Therapies: DMX-200, GFB-887, VX-147, Losmapimod, Propagermanium, RE-021 (Sparsentan), CCX140-B, Dapagliflozin, rituximab, fresolimumab, Acthar Gel, VB119, Bleselumab, Abatacept, and others

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Therapeutic Assessment: Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis current marketed and Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis emerging therapies

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Dynamics: Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market drivers and Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market barriers



Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Access and Reimbursement







About DelveInsight



DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.