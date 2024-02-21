New Age Marketing Unveils Cutting-Edge Website Design Services In Johannesburg

(MENAFN- GetNews) The recognized digital marketing company offers a strategic WordPress website design service that boosts a business' profitability.

February 20, 2024 – New Age Marketing, a marketing agency in Sandton , recently talked about their comprehensive WordPress website design services. With a commitment to delivering innovative and user-centric web solutions, the company aims to empower businesses with a robust online presence that aligns seamlessly with their brand identity.







In an era where digital presence is crucial for success, New Age Marketing stands out with its state-of-the-art WordPress web design services in Sandton . The company leverages its expertise in the field to offer a holistic approach to web development, ensuring that clients receive not only visually appealing websites but also highly functional and user-friendly platforms.

The company employs the Content Management System (CMS) approach to develop powerful and responsive websites that meet all the latest standards of SEO.“All our websites are user-friendly, mobile responsive and possess complex functionalities that will be able to address your growing business needs. With our experienced designers, you can expect nothing less than a tailored website that reflects all aspects of your business,” a spokesperson said.

New Age Marketing offers three website design packages, such as the 3 PAGE CMS WEBSITE at ZAR4899.99, 5 PAGE CMS WEBSITE at ZAR6999.99, and the 8 PAGE CMS WEBSITE at ZAR10299.99. All packages come with 12-Month Website Hosting, 12-Month Custom Domain Name, and a free SSL certificate. Their team of professionals ensures that the websites truly reflect a brand's identity and offer the best experience to the users.

“We make sure that your website experience is smooth, responsive, and SEO-optimized by harnessing the latest technologies and ensuring compatibility with all devices. We don't just stop at launch; our team offers ongoing support and updates to keep your site at the forefront of digital innovation. You can trust us to transform your vision into a dynamic online platform! Whether you need a sleek brochure site or a comprehensive e-commerce solution, we've got you covered,” said the spokesperson.

After understanding a client's requirements, the website design service in Sandton develops a responsive website, which is then tested across all devices and platforms to ensure optimum functionality.

