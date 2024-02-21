Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair Way Cool Expands Reach With Opening Of New Sales Office In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- GetNews) Las Vegas, NV – Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool is delighted to announce the opening of its newest sales office in Las Vegas, located at 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 101 B34, Las Vegas, NV, US, 89135. This strategic expansion underscores the company's commitment to providing exceptional plumbing services to the residents and businesses of the Las Vegas community.

With a focus on quality workmanship, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clients. The new sales office will serve as a convenient point of access for customers seeking expert assistance with the following services:



Commercial Plumbing: Specialized solutions designed to address the unique plumbing needs of commercial properties, ensuring smooth operation and minimal disruption.

Leak Detection: Utilizing advanced technology and proven techniques to detect and repair leaks promptly, minimizing water damage and preserving property integrity.

Clogged Drains: Effective remedies for clearing clogged drains and restoring proper flow, preventing backups and associated property damage.

Camera Inspections: State-of-the-art camera inspection services to accurately identify issues within pipes and sewer lines, facilitating targeted repairs and maintenance.

Roots in Sewer Lines: Specialized techniques for removing tree roots and debris from sewer lines, restoring optimal flow and preventing future blockages. Pipe Leaks: Prompt detection and repair of pipe leaks to prevent water wastage, property damage, and potential mold growth.

Lincoln Rodman, spokesperson for Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool Commercial Plumbing Experts , expressed enthusiasm about the company's expansion in the Las Vegas market.“We are thrilled to bring our expertise and dedication to customer service to the vibrant community of Las Vegas,” said Rodman.“With our new sales office, we are better positioned to serve the plumbing needs of residents and businesses alike.”

Clients can reach the new sales office by calling 725-900-2720. Appointments for consultations, inspections, and service requests can be scheduled through this number.

For more information about Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool and its comprehensive range of plumbing services, please visit .

About Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool:

Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool is a leading provider of plumbing services, committed to delivering exceptional solutions for residential and commercial clients. With a focus on professionalism, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the company strives to exceed expectations with every project.