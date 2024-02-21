PSMA-Targeted Therapy Market To Witness Significant Growth During The Study Period (2019-2032), Assesses Delveinsight | Major Players Novartis

(MENAFN- GetNews)





“DelveInsight Business Research LLP” The PSMA-Targeted Therapy market size is anticipated to grow in the upcoming years, largely driven by heightened R&D endeavors across the 7MM. Furthermore, the competitive landscape remains relatively sparse, indicating that the regulatory approval process is likely to necessitate extensive clinical trials to establish both safety and efficacy.

DelveInsight's PSMA-Targeted Therapy Market Insights report offers a thorough understanding of prevailing treatment protocols, emerging therapies, individual therapy market shares, and the projected market size for PSMA-Targeted Therapy from 2019 to 2032. The market analysis is segmented across the 7MM, encompassing the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the PSMA-Targeted Therapy Market Report



According to DelveInsight's analysis, the PSMA-Targeted Therapy market is expected to exhibit substantial growth, with a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) projected by 2032.

Some of the prominent companies in the PSMA-Targeted Therapy segment, such as Novartis , and others are actively pioneering the development of innovative PSMA-Targeted Therapy, with potential market availability anticipated in the forthcoming years. Some notable marketed and emerging PSMA-Targeted Therapies in the market include Pluvicto , alongside others.

PSMA-Targeted Therapy Overview

PSMA, or Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen, is a cell surface protein overexpressed in prostate cancer cells and certain other malignancies, including bladder cancer and some types of breast and pancreatic cancers. PSMA-targeted therapy involves the use of radiolabeled ligands or antibodies that specifically bind to PSMA, delivering cytotoxic agents or radiation directly to cancer cells while sparing healthy tissues.

Mechanism of Action of PSMA-Targeted Therapy



PSMA-targeted therapy exploits the overexpression of PSMA on cancer cells to deliver therapeutic agents selectively. Radiolabeled ligands or antibodies targeting PSMA bind to PSMA-expressing cancer cells with high affinity. Upon binding, the therapeutic payload, typically a radioactive isotope or cytotoxic drug, is internalized into the cancer cell, where it exerts its cytotoxic effects. Radiation emitted by the radioactive isotope induces DNA damage and cell death, while cytotoxic drugs disrupt cellular processes crucial for cancer cell survival.

Applications in Cancer Treatment:



Prostate Cancer: PSMA-targeted therapy has shown remarkable efficacy in the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), a stage of prostate cancer that has become resistant to hormone therapy. Radiolabeled PSMA ligands such as Lutetium-177 PSMA-617 have demonstrated significant tumor regression and prolonged survival in patients with mCRPC.

Other PSMA-Expressing Cancers: Beyond prostate cancer, PSMA-targeted therapy holds promise for the treatment of other cancers expressing PSMA, including bladder cancer, breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer. Clinical trials are underway to evaluate the efficacy of PSMA-targeted therapy in these malignancies, offering potential new treatment options for patients with limited therapeutic alternatives. Precision Medicine: PSMA-targeted therapy exemplifies the principles of precision medicine, wherein treatment strategies are tailored to the molecular characteristics of individual tumors. By targeting PSMA, which is selectively expressed on cancer cells, PSMA-targeted therapy minimizes off-target effects and maximizes therapeutic efficacy, leading to improved patient outcomes and quality of life.

PSMA-Targeted Therapy Market Outlook

The future market outlook for PSMA-targeted therapy is promising, driven by the increasing incidence of prostate cancer and the expanding applications of PSMA-targeted agents across various cancer types. With ongoing research and development efforts focused on optimizing PSMA-targeted agents, including the development of novel radiolabeled ligands and antibody-drug conjugates, the therapeutic landscape for PSMA-targeted therapy is poised to evolve rapidly. Furthermore, advancements in imaging technologies, such as PSMA-targeted PET imaging, are expected to enhance patient selection and monitoring of treatment response, further driving the adoption of PSMA-targeted therapy in clinical practice.

Key PSMA-Targeted Therapy Therapies and Companies

Pluvicto – Novartis



And Many Others

PSMA-Targeted Therapy Market Dynamics

PSMA-targeted therapy represents a paradigm shift in cancer treatment, offering a highly targeted approach to delivering therapeutic agents directly to cancer cells while sparing healthy tissues. With its proven efficacy in prostate cancer and promising results in other PSMA-expressing malignancies, PSMA-targeted therapy holds immense potential for improving treatment outcomes and quality of life for cancer patients.



The landscape of the PSMA-Targeted Therapy market is poised for transformation in the foreseeable future. With a burgeoning drug pipeline, PSMA-Targeted Therapy presents a promising opportunity for major corporations to bolster their market presence significantly. This is particularly evident in the emergence of diverse and robust pipelines, which offer ample potential for growth and market expansion.

Moreover, ongoing research is exploring numerous potential therapies aimed at addressing PSMA-Targeted Therapy, underscoring the anticipation of substantial influence on the market throughout the projected period. Additionally, the impending debut of novel therapies boasting enhanced efficacy, coupled with advancements in diagnosis rates, is poised to fuel the expansion of the PSMA-Targeted Therapy market across the 7MM (Seven Major Markets).

Additionally, the trajectory of growth in the PSMA-Targeted Therapy market could encounter impediments such as setbacks and discontinuation of promising therapies, challenges related to affordability, market access, and reimbursement hurdles, as well as a scarcity of healthcare professionals with specialized expertise in this domain.

Scope of the PSMA-Targeted Therapy Market Report



The report includes key event summaries, an overview of the target patient demographics, epidemiological projections, market forecasts, insights into patient pathways, and diverse biomarker testing rates.

Furthermore, the report provides comprehensive coverage of current and emerging therapies, including insights on the addressable patient population for PSMA-Targeted Therapy.

The report includes an in-depth examination of the PSMA-Targeted Therapy market, covering historical and projected market size, therapy market shares, detailed assumptions, and the rationale behind our analytical approach. The report offers a strategic advantage in business planning by leveraging SWOT analysis, expert insights, and input from key opinion leaders (KOLs) to understand market trends and treatment preferences, thereby influencing and propelling the growth of PSMA-Targeted Therapy.

