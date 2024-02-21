Bestselling Author And Speaker Michael D. Wynn Honored With The President's Lifetime Achievement Award

(MENAFN- GetNews) “Coach Win” recognized for reaching thousands of individuals to alleviate financial burdens and extend crucial support for those in need.





New York – Bestselling author, speaker, and financial literacy coach Michael D. Wynn has been awarded the President's Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding service to the community.

“On behalf of the American people, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to you for your volunteer leadership, and I encourage you to continue to answer the call to serve,” wrote President Joe Biden in a letter to Wynn.“The country is counting on you,” the President stated.

“I am so honored to be among the few recipients of the esteemed President's Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Wynn.“My commitment to aiding low-income families through income tax preparation, conducting financial literacy outreach programs, facilitating Money Smart financial literacy training, and publishing articles on financial literacy and identity fraud protection over several years has been immensely fulfilling.”

The President's Lifetime Achievement Award honors individuals who make a positive impact on their community and complete more than 4,000 hours of volunteer service in their lifetime.

With more than 35 years as a financial audit specialist, fiscal monitor and business compliance specialist, Wynn teaches, consults, and trains both individuals and business teams to pursue development, growth, substantial profits, and stability through his unique“Habit Matrix.”

“Financial literacy is a subject we can all use more of since it's not taught enough in schools,” say Dr. ZaLonya Allen, President and CEO of National Entrepreneurs Association.“Michael Wynn's book does a great job of breaking down how to manage your finances in a way that anyone should be able to understand.”

“Mike Wynn has always been an energetic, impressive individual that has been involved in some powerful projects in the inner city with me,” says Lois Gibbons, Former Financial Literacy Director, Account Aid Society.“His incredible background and wealth of knowledge helped individuals many times throughout the metropolitan area, for which I am most grateful.”

Wynn will be presented with the award as he speaks at The Leadership Experience Tour (LET) dinner on March 23, 2024, at the Michigan State University Convention Center in Troy, Michigan.

Michael Wynn connects with leaders, business teams, and organizations that thrive on a winning strategy through repetition and growth development. As a habit success strategist, financial expert, author, and speaker he is inspired to make a difference. He is the author of two bestselling books: Habits Don't Lie: 7 Habits to Overcome Obstacles To Win and The Habit Effect: Your Life, Your Money. Committed to raising financial literacy awareness, he holds certifications as an authenticity coach, financial literacy trainer and fraud examiner.



To learn more about coaching, programs, and speaking opportunities featuring Michael Wynn, visit .